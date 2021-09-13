5 best Minecraft Java plug-ins of all time

Plug-ins expand the gameplay functionality of a Minecraft server with an array of new content.

With thousands of different plug-ins for server admins to freely download and install, finding good ones can be somewhat challenging.

Listed below are some of the best and most popular plugins ever created for Minecraft servers. All of these plugins are completely free to download and install.

Disclaimer: This list reflects the writer's personal views.

Top 5 Minecraft plug-ins of all time

5) Essentials

Download Here

Essentials is used by over 70,000 unique Minecraft servers

Essentials is perhaps the most downloaded Minecraft plug-in of all time. The plugin adds a lot of important functionality to Minecraft servers, some of which are listed below:

In-game money economy

Ability to teleport to players

New world spawn points

Ability to create new item kits

Ability to "warp" to locations

Moderator controls like banning, muting, and jailing

Player set homes

4) WorldEdit

Download Here

Especially used within Minecraft creative servers, WorldEdit is a must-have for all builders. The plugin massively speeds up building efforts and allows players to spawn, delete and modify thousands of blocks at a time.

Despite its usefulness, WorldEdit does take a bit of getting used to. Readers keen to learn more can check out this helpful guide.

3) Luckperms

Download Here

Most servers will need some kind of permissions system in order to determine what players will be allowed to do. There have been countless permission plugins that have come and gone in the past, including PEX, GroupManager, Zperms, and so much more.

Luckperms is different. It's a top-quality, free-to-use permissions plugin that simply can't be beaten in terms of raw speed, efficiency, and functionality.

Server admins unsure of what plugin to use for their permissions system should definitely consider Luckperms.

2) WorldGuard

Download Here

WorldGuard sets out to protect Minecraft servers from griefers. Using "regions," server admins can define areas of their world that they do not want players to break, modify, or even enter.

This plugin is a must-have for most types of servers, and it's racked up almost 10 million downloads throughout its 10-year lifespan.

1) CoreProtect

Download Here

CoreProtect creates a log of everything that happens on a Minecraft server

CoreProtect can help catch griefers and automatically roll back any damage they might cause. It uses an intelligent data collection system that has been designed to not cause any lag to the server it's running on.

Every time a block is broken or placed on the server, CoreProtect makes a log and saves a record. This makes it very easy to roll back entire parts of the server world through a few commands. Griefers are a thing of the past with this awesome plugin!

Edited by Rachel Syiemlieh