5 best Minecraft Java seeds for Creative Mode

When a player creates a Minecraft world, they are given the option to select their game mode. There are four different playable game modes in Minecraft, with survival being the most commonly played.

Creative is the perfect game mode for players looking to create massive builds or explore different structures without having to worry about mobs. In creative mode, players have access to unlimited resources, and they can fly as well.

To quickly locate and explore many naturally generated structures such as dungeons and monuments, players can use Minecraft seed to develop a specific world with those structures close to spawn.

Five must-try Minecraft Java edition seeds in creative mode

5) Stronghold underneath a village

End portal (Image via Minecraft)

Seed: 776972553968111046

Coordinates of the village: 1250 90 1250

Coordinates of Stronghold: 1351 26 1304

Strongholds are structures where players can find the End portal, which is the only gateway to the end dimension. This seed generates a village at the coordinates mentioned above with a stronghold about 134 blocks underneath it.

4) Ocean monument close to spawn

An ocean monument (Image via Minecraft)

Seed: -3821186818805133221

Coordinates of monument: -432 60 -368

These are rare structures that generate ocean biomes that can be located by the player using ocean explorer maps. The above seed spawns the player on a small survival island with an ocean monument about 210 blocks away.

3) Woodland Mansion

Woodland mansion (Image via Minecraft)

Seed: -8767654563534078661

Coordinates of the mansion: 256 100 256

Players looking to explore overworld structures must try this seed as it spawns players about 170 blocks away from a woodland mansion surrounded by a swamp biome, massive dark forest, and plains biome. The plains biome also has a village generated about 100 blocks away from the mansion.

2) Mineshaft with dungeon

Skeleton spawner (Image via Minecraft)

Seed: -390711946727789782

Coordinates of spawner: -28 34 -110

This fantastic seed spawns the player about 100 blocks away from a mineshaft with a skeleton dungeon. Players looking to test their spawner-based mob farm design must try this seed.

1) Many structures close to spawn

Seed map (Image via u/Plebiain on Reddit)

Seed: 1191961552361

Players looking to explore many biomes in one creative world can use this seed as it generates a lot of different biomes, with 2 of each structure about 2000 blocks away from the spawn.

