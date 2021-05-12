5 best Minecraft Java seeds for farming in 2021

Minecraft seeds allow players to input different codes to generate different world types in Minecraft. These codes allow players to generate a world for specific reasons and perform specific tasks.

Players can use seeds to create worlds that are good for building, farming, leveled to make parkour maps, and many more reasons. Seeds are very unique codes that players can either make up or find.

Every seed in Minecraft is unique. Each seed has its own unique coding, and its own world generation. Players should note that even one number or letter off can alter the seed, so players should be very careful when typing them in.

Seeds are entered when players are creating worlds. There is a specific box for players to enter their seeds in. Players can make up their own code and generate a seed.

However, the only fault with this is that the world may not always be perfect. The world that they come up with can be far from other biomes, and not too good in the Nether as well.

Players can find seeds that they are looking for by searching up their topic, then finding seeds. Players can find seeds for farming in Minecraft as well. Farming animals, and farming crops.

In this article, players will be informed on the five best Minecraft Java seeds for farming.

Top 5 Minecraft Java seeds for farming

Pigs Pigs n more Pigs

Seed: 7959046483436724360

(Image via Pcgamer.com)

This seed is perfect for players starting a pig farm. The seed will spawn players in the plains biome, with very flat terrain for building the pig farm in Minecraft.

There are a lot of pigs that spawn around this area, thus making it easy to create the pig farm. Players will find that there is a lot of other room in this seed too which they can use start an actual farm with crops.

Not too far out players can find a village where they can collect seeds to start their own farms. Players should note that they need a hoe in order to do this. Players will also have to breed the bigs first before they can multiply.

Sugar Cane

Seed: 286219539120245

(Image via Sportskeeda)

This seed is good for players looking to farm a lot of sugar cane. Sugar cane is not very rare in Minecraft, but sometimes players can have a hard time locating it. It is usually located on the river banks in Minecraft.

Players will spawn in a jungle biome occupied with a few mobs and lots of wood. Here, players will find sugar cane along the edge of the biome. Players can start their sugar cane farm near this area.

Players should try to plant the sugar cane somewhere near the water.

Sheep Farms

Seed: 3488401864459743156

(Image via Minecraft Fandom)

In this seed, players will spawn in a relatively flat biome where they can find a decent amount of sheep to start a sheep farm. This biome might be near an extreme hills biome, so they can get resources first.

Players will see a village not too far out past the extreme hills biome in which they can find wheat. Wheat is what players need to tame and breed sheep. Players can also use the wheat to create their own wheat farm as well.

Multi Mob farm

Seed: 1594305760

(Image via Pinterest)

In this seed, players will spawn in and notice that they are in the middle of a large plains biome. In this biome there are multiple different mob types that players can create farms from.

Off the bat players will find lots of horses and pigs to start two farms automatically. The terrain is pretty generous since it's flat, and players should not have a hard time finding the resources they need to start the farm.

Crop Farm

Seed: 4289650526081332767

(Image via Reddit)

When spawning in this seed in Minecraft, players will spawn in a plains biome that is somewhere near a village. Players will not have to walk too far out to find the village, and here players can find materials needed to create a farm.

Players will be able to get enough wood to create a hoe, and will also find seeds in this village that they can plant and make their own farm.