5 best Minecraft Java seeds to find Lapis Lazuli in May 2021

In Minecraft, seeds are a bunch of digits and letters used for world generation. Everything, including structures, biomes, ore generations, terrain formation, depends upon the world seed.

Players often use custom seeds while creating a new world to get a quick boost in their starting days. Many seeds offer tons of resources right next to the spawn location. Players can find diamonds, gold, lapis lazuli, and other rare resources in the beginning.

This article shares some of the good seeds to find lapis lazuli. It is a rare mineral found below the depth of 32. Lapis lazuli is required for enchanting items on an enchanting table. Players can also use it to craft various dyes.

Five best Minecraft seeds to find Lapis Lazuli

#5 - Spawn near a village and ravine

Image via u/AskaLangly

Seed: 666832415176369592

Version: Java Edition 1.16

Coordinates: spawnpoint

This Minecraft seed features a village and ravine right next to the spawn point. Players can loot the village and go mining in the ravines. Players can find tons of iron, gold, and lapis in this deep ravine.

There are also shipwrecks near the ocean biome close to the spawn point.

#4 - Isolated island with a ravine underneath

Image via u/Eksoduss

Seed: 2463829852171138525

Version : Java Edition 1.16.5

Coordinates: spawnpoint

In this seed, players spawn on an isolated island in the middle of nowhere. The island has a small beach with a tiny hill covered with oak trees. Beneath this island, players can find a ravine filled with rare ores.

This island is well-suited for building a volcano in Minecraft.

#3 - Three ravines in a snapshot seed

Image via u/quejimista

Seed: 7890603849745710662

Version: Snapshot 21w15a

Coordinates: 72/29/-33

Some players like to try and play the game in experimental snapshots. The upcoming Minecraft Caves and Cliffs update will change the cave generation, which will also affect the ore generation. In this seed, players can find three ravines in the mentioned coordinates.

These ravines are filled with valuable minerals, including diamonds, gold, and lapis lazuli.

#2 - Villages, ravines, caves, and more

Image via u/Joshuamweb

Seed: -3613420812665321695

Version: Java Edition 1.16

Coordinates: Spawnpoint

This seed is among the best seeds for starting a new Minecraft world. The player spawns close to two villages and three ravines. These ravines are filled with ores like iron and coal and are connected to cave systems and mineshafts. In these caves, players can find diamonds, gold, and lots of lapis lazuli.

#1 - Large island with ravine leading to caves

Image via u/Jaxipaxi

Seed: -3007176254912365092

Version: Java 1.16

Coordinates: spawnpoint

In this Minecraft seed, players spawn on a large island with a ravine in the center. Players can get wood from the nearby oak and birch trees and head straight for the ravine.

Players can collect iron and coal from the ravine and go to the cave to mining diamonds, gold, and lapis lazuli.