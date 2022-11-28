5 best Minecraft Lego sets in 2022

Following Minecraft's widespread popularity and success, it was only a matter of time before Lego would seize the opportunity for a collab. As a result, Microsoft, Mojang, and Lego have teamed up to release some excellent Lego sets that are just as fun to build as they are in the game.

Over the years, Minecraft and Lego have had a particularly strong brand partnership, which has led to the creation of some interesting Lego sets featuring Minecraft characters and creatures. Dozens of sets have already been created and Lego is expected to introduce new products as the popular sandbox game continues to receive subsequent updates.

Here's a look at some of the best Minecraft Lego sets currently available for purchase.

Great Minecraft Lego Sets You Can Purchase in 2022

1) The Ice Castle - $49.99 USD

The Ice Castle comes complete with plenty of characters and a frigid castle (Image via Mojang/Lego)

The Ice Castle is one of the best picks of the lot. The castle comes with an arrow launcher, a cauldron for potions, and a storage chest. Characters include a player, armed zombies, skeletons, and even a yeti, which appears to help defend the castle from hostile mobs. The set also has a range of weapons such as a diamond sword, a shield, an iron axe, multiple bows, and a crossbow.

2) The Ruined Portal - $29.99 USD

The harrowing portal to the Nether can now be constructed in Lego! (Image via Mojang/Lego)

Nether portals are among the most unique aspects of Minecraft, and fans can now construct one with this Lego. It comes with everything you need to construct the portal along with its opposite side in the Overworld and the Nether, complete with plant life and a water/lavafall reflected between the two dimensions. The set features weapons and tools, as well as characters like Steve, a purple sheep, a wither skeleton, and a baby hoglin.

3) The First Adventure - $69.99 USD

The First Adventure is a highly-interactive Lego build that begs creativity (Image via Mojang/Lego)

This First Adventure Lego build is a great addition for Minecraft fans and features several characters, blocks, and items. The mineshaft showcased in the build also has traps, a minecart, a waterfall, and characters including Steve, Alex, skeletons, a dyed cat, and a moobloom. The waterfall can be used as an elevator, and a hidden lavafall explodes out into the mine near its removable minecart tracks.

The set isn't currently available on Lego's official site, but fans should be able to find it at other online or physical stores.

4) The Modern Treehouse - $119.99 USD

This treehouse is full of nicknacks (Image via Lego/Mojang)

Building a treehouse in Minecraft can be engaging, so why not do the same using Lego blocks? The Modern Treehouse incorporates modern home architecture with plenty of treehouse greenery. Even better, the treehouse is highly configurable and comes with four different modular rooms. Characters included as part of the set are two players with panda/ocelot costumes, a Charged Creeper, a cat, two chickens, and a wandering zombie.

The product is currently on backorder on Lego's official site but should be available at other online or physical stores.

5) The Llama Village - $129.99 USD

This set may be pricey, but fans will get what they pay for (Image via Mojang/Lego)

While this particular Lego set may be fairly expensive, it's perfect for Minecraft fans. The Llama Village features a massive liveable llama build complete with various characters including players, a pink sheep, villagers, llamas, and one angry pillager.

Six customizable modules allow you to fine-tune the surrounding village around the llama structure, from stables to a villager market stall. It's even possible to make the llama structure "spit" water bricks at hostile mobs.

