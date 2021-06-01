5 best Minecraft maps for 1.16.5 version

There are many ways to play Minecraft, and one of them is by using the Minecraft Maps setting.

Minecraft maps are custom worlds that are saved within the game. These maps are made with nine or eight papers and one compass.

Minecraft maps require a separate download, but a player can use the same character from the original game on them.

Here's a look at five of the best Minecraft maps for the 1.16.5 version of the game.

#1 Arctic Peril

Arctic Peril (Image via MinecraftMaps)

Arctic Peril is a solo-player Minecraft map based around an adventure storyline. On this map, players will be alone in an Arctic biome in the dead of winter.

This map has been reviewed by many Minecraft YouTubers. It has earned many good reviews for its storyline and single-player nature.

Players can download the Arctic Peril Minecraft map here.

#2 Island

Island (Image via MinecraftMaps)

On this Minecraft map, players will wake up on a deserted island with bridges leading to eight other islands. The bridges have been destroyed, and there is no way for players to return home.

Minecraft locals on the main island, similar to villagers in the original game, will repair the bridges after players complete tasks for them. The map looks similar to a survival map. However, the theme is more adventure than survival.

Players can download the Island Minecraft map here.

#3 Crystal Avalanche

Crystal Avalanche (Image via DoctorChosen) Image via MinecraftMaps

Players who love "The Hunger Games" and the snowy biomes of Minecraft will enjoy this map.

The Crystal Avalanche map has a Hunger Games-esque arena with a giant frozen glacier for players to explore. Players can form teams or fight one-on-one throughout the map. The map also has many hidden chests with valuable items, weapons, armor and more.

Players can watch the trailer made by the creator of the map, Doctor Chosen, here. They can download the map here.

#4 Kingdom of Memories

Kingdom of Memories is a single-player Minecraft map that includes custom mechanics and voice acting.

The players' goal on this Minecraft map is to figure out what happened to their kingdom while finding lost memories throughout the game. The gameplay is lengthy but is worth it in the end.

Players can download Kingdom of Memories here.

#5 The House

Minecraft players who enjoy the horror genre will love The House. This map has a non-linear storyline.

The player has to step into the shoes of a ghosthunter who is trying to prove that ghosts are real by going to a haunted house. Players will soon discover that the house is much more eerie than originally thought.

This map also comes with a set of rules from the creator. Players are required to stay in adventure mode and should not cheat or break anything. Breaking anything in the world will cause the map to be unplayable.

Players can download The House here.