5 best Minecraft maps for multiplayer

Minecraft multiplayer is one of the most popular aspects of the game, and allows players from all over the world to interact with each other inside the same Minecraft world.

Although Minecraft is indeed an expansive game, there exists a variety of awesome maps that were specifically designed to spice up the multiplayer experience.

Those interested in playing Minecraft multiplayer maps can check out 5 of the best below, all of which are available to download for free.

Top 5 best maps for Minecraft multiplayer

5) Blind Parkour

The Blind Parkour map allows players to complete a parkour course with impaired vision (Image via Minecraftmaps.com)

Download Here

Fans of Minecraft parkour servers may be interested in this parkour-based map that comes with a unique twist.

In this map, gamers will find themselves tasked with completing an extensive parkour course, all while facing complete blindness. This makes the course much harder, and can lead to some hilarious multiplayer moments.

4) Build To The Other Side

Download Here

In this puzzle-based map, players must figure out exactly how to get to the other side of the map without falling to their death.

This map is great fun to play in a multiplayer environment and will require some out-of-the-box thinking in order to complete. All in all, there are about 4 hours of gameplay here from start to finish, so be prepared for a challenge!

3) Survivors VS Undead (PvP)

Survivors VS Undead is a fantastic horror themed PvP map (Image via minecraftmaps.com)

Download Here

Fans of Minecraft PvP and Minecraft PvP servers may enjoy this map titled "Survivors VS Undead". In this epic map, players will be put against each other in many different PvP scenarios in which only the more skilled fighters will come out on top.

There are many features that make this map unique, including killstreak rewards, custom items, and even custom abilities such as flaming swords.

2) S.O.S.

S.O.S. is a great survival-based map that works well in a multiplayer setting (Image via Minecraftmaps.com)

Download Here

S.O.S. is a great Minecraft survival map perfect for use on any Minecraft survival server. The premise of the map is relatively simple: players spawn in stuck on a desert island and must rebuild their wrecked ship in order to escape.

Although fun in singleplayer, where this map truly shines is in a multiplayer setting. Hours can fly by whilst playing this map with friends, and there are many elements which reward teamwork including puzzles to solve, bosses to defeat, orienteering, and much more.

1) The Ultimate Dropper

The Ultimate Dropper Map contains several different dropper courses to complete (Image via Minecraftmaps.com)

Download Here

As many fans will know, Minecraft Dropper servers are incredibly popular and allow players to complete a series of dropper maps. The goal of dropper maps is relatively simple: fall into the water safely without hitting an obstacle on the way down.

This particular map is perhaps one of the best dropper maps ever made, and contains multiple different dropper courses, providing hours of fun in a multiplayer environment.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Note: The list is subjective and reflects the views of the writer.

Edited by R. Elahi