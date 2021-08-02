5 best Minecraft mega bases made by Hermitcraft members

Hermitcraft is home to some of the best Minecraft builders of all time. It is a whitelisted survival server founded by Generikb in 2012. Ever since then, the server has continued to grow, with new members joining every season.

Hermits build many great bases, farms, and other projects throughout the season while interacting and playing with all members. Due to their family-friendly and entertaining content, many players have become fans of Hermitcraft.

Mega builds made by hermits inspire players to make something grand in their own Minecraft worlds. This article shares some of the best Hermitcraft builds of all time.

Amazing Minecraft mega bases built by Hermitcraft members

5) MumboJumbo's Ancient Monument

While Mumbo is popularly known for his redstone knowledge and contraptions, he can also create awe-striking builds in Minecraft. In Hermitcraft Season 7, MumboJumbo used both his redstone and building skills to make a living base.

Mumbo or somebody else had to feed the base golden apples to keep the base alive. Otherwise, it would die, and reviving the base would require a diamond block. The base was themed around ancient ruins in the middle of a jungle. The structure was supported by chains from all sides.

YouTuber Vesko's mind-blowing hardcore base inspired MumboJumbo's Ancient monument. Mumbo implemented tall pillars around his base as they were in Vesko's build.

4) Keralis' city

Keralis is among the best builders on Hermitcraft. Last season, he built an entire city from nothing in Minecraft. By city, it means an actual city. He adds tall skyscrapers, hotels, shops, a dock, ships, cargos, a flying place, and more.

The city was so massive that Grian, ImpulseSV, BdoubleO100, Rendog and GoodTimesWithScar started stealing structures out of the city and created a hidden Sewer Community.

Thanks to HCCBS, ZombieCleo got hold of Keralis' city and brought life to it by adding characters using custom armor stands.

3) Xisumavoid's Season six guardian farm

Xisumavoid's Season six guardian farm was much more than just a mob farm. This entire base was made out of prismarine, dark prismarine and prismarine bricks. Due to Minecraft being a block game, giving shape to builds can be kind of tricky. Xisumavoid gave his base a unique shape and design rarely seen in Minecraft.

2) ImpulseSV's Sea pyramid

ImpulseSV's Sea pyramid is among the largest mega bases ever built on Hermitcraft. This base was so huge that Impulse decided to add various farms inside the build. He made an iron farm, kelp farm, sugarcane farm, sea pickle farm, etc.

ImpulseSV beautifully made the sea pyramid with a combination of quartz, concrete, sea lanterns, and more. The build also had beacon beams coming from all corners.

1) Season six nether hub

In season six, Xisuma had hermits come together and made a massive nether hub leading to everybody's bases and farms in the overworld.

A Minecraft nether hub is like a nether base which takes player to all major places in the nether realm or the overworld. Hermitcraft season six nether hub had a mini-map of hermit islands with nether portals all over it, leading to corresponding areas in the overworld.

