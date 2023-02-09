5 best Minecraft mobs to keep as pets (2023)

Minecraft has come a long way since its release in 2011. What started out as a simple sandbox game has evolved into a complex world filled with endless possibilities.

It is not uncommon for Minecraft players to keep pets in the game. These pets come in all shapes and sizes, each with their own unique abilities and personalities.

Minecraft now offers a wide variety of tamable mobs that players can train and care for, adding a new level of excitement and interaction to their virtual world.

In 2023, there are a number of standout pets that are perfect for Minecraft players looking to add a new level of excitement and engagement to their experience.

Parrots and other amazing pets for players in Minecraft this year

1) Wolves

With their unwavering loyalty and bravery, wolves are the perfect companions for players seeking a faithful friend in Minecraft. Players can tame wolves by offering them bones. Once tamed, these animals will follow their owners around, provide protection against danger, and even assist in hunting for food.

Players can tell when a wolf is tamed as it will have a collar around its neck. This collar can also be dyed in different colors of the player's choice to complement any style or build.

2) Cats

Cats are the perfect Minecraft pets for those who are fans of felines. Players can tame cats by feeding them raw fish. Once tamed, the animals will follow their owners around, keep them safe from creepers, and offer companionship.

In addition, cats will sometimes bring players presents, which can include string, meat, or other useful items. There is a 70% chance that they will offer a gift when the player wakes up after sleeping.

With their playful and cute personalities, cats are sure to bring a smile to players’ faces every time they log in to their Minecraft world.

3) Parrots

Parrots are vibrant and colorful birds that are sure to bring a pop of color to players' virtual worlds. One can tame parrots by offering them seeds. Once tamed, these birds will follow their owners, mimic the sounds of nearby hostile mobs, and provide endless entertainment.

While players can tame parrots, the creatures do not have a baby form, and as such, cannot be bred. This means players must search for and tame many parrots if they want a large collection of all their vibrant colors.

With their charming personalities and stunning plumage, parrots are the perfect pets for bird lovers.

4) Horses

Horses are magnificent creatures that offer speed and mobility. Players can tame horses by attempting to ride them, but they must try to stay on as the animal can buck them off.

Once tamed, horses can be ridden and trained, providing players with a fast and reliable means of transportation. To breed them, players must feed two tamed adult horses golden apples or golden carrots. This will produce one baby foal, which will be tamed by default.

With their impressive speed and endurance, horses are perfect for players who love adventure and excitement.

5) Llamas

Llamas are unique creatures that offer players practicality and convenience. Players can tame llamas by riding them, much like the horses. Once tamed, they can be ridden and used to transport resources, providing players with an efficient and convenient way to move their goods.

To breed them, players should feed two adult llamas a hay bale, which will produce one baby llama.

With their sturdy bodies and ability to carry heavy loads, llamas are ideal for players who love to explore and travel.

