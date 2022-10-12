5 best Minecraft modpacks for custom biomes in 2022

Biomes are a huge part of what makes Minecraft worlds so special. However, the community has created mods and modpacks that build upon what the developers at Mojang have already implemented.

If players are looking for a whole new world of biomes to explore, there are a plethora of mods and modpacks to look into. Many of these alterations feature dozens of hand-crafted biomes with their own custom blocks and even mobs.

With the right modpack, Minecraft players will have an entirely new world (or multiple worlds) to explore compared to the vanilla game. Several packs are perfect for enhancing a player's or server's biome exploration needs.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the opinions of the writer

All the Biomes You'll Go, Wild World, and 3 other excellent Minecraft modpacks for checking out custom biomes

1) Better MC

Better MC is a massive overhaul modpack worth considering (Image via xSHXRKIEx/CurseForge)

Better MC is a modpack you won't want to miss, as it overhauls nearly every facet of Minecraft.

In addition to the dozens of biomes it implements in the Overworld, this pack revisualizes biomes within the Nether and even the End (and it even adds two new dimensions). New creatures and even bosses roam its various locales. The pack also includes a ton of other overhauls and quality-of-life mods.

Some players may consider Better MC to be too far removed from vanilla Minecraft, but others may consider it an entirely new way to experience the game. The only way to know for sure is to give it a try yourself.

2) All the Biomes You'll Go

The Nether's Brimstone Caverns biome in this modpack (Image via AOCAWOL/CurseForge)

Also available as a standalone mod, the modpack version of All the Biomes You'll Go adds even more improvements to Minecraft.

As of the 1.19.2 version, All the Biomes You'll Go has over 150 different biomes for players to explore across all three dimensions. Previous versions of the pack also have 500+ biomes.

The sheer number of biomes this collection of mods has is almost inconceivable in one download.

If you're searching for a massive infusion of biomes without many other gameplay alterations, All the Biomes You'll Go is an ideal option.

3) Dreamcraft

One of many mystical biomes provided by Dreamcraft (Image via Kasax007/CurseForge)

A custom alteration to Minecraft's entire world generation, Dreamcraft is one of the most impressive modpacks available.

Utilizing Terralith world generation, the vanilla biomes are completely overhauled to be much more satisfying. However, that's only the beginning, as the mod pack also adds biomes to the Overworld, Nether, and End.

Even better, Dreamcraft offers six new custom dimensions, including the Bumblezone, which is largely inhabited by bees. There are even mining dimensions that allow players to collect precious ores without taking a pick or shovel to the earth of the Overworld.

4) Wild World

Wild World makes the wilderness of Minecraft come alive (Image via 9Minecraft)

The Wild Update has certainly improved the uncharted parts of Minecraft's Overworld. However, Wild World has even more additions to make the wild places of a world truly thrive.

Caves are made more verdant, thanks to the inclusion of more greenery and even glowing mushrooms. These cavernous locations are even diversified by biome.

Though it can be downloaded standalone, Wild World also brings along the benefits of technological mods like Tech Reborn and Modern Industrialization.

New structures are littered throughout the new biomes that the modpack adds, providing new locations to explore and plumb for loot.

5) NewCraft

NewCraft worlds can truly be a sight to behold (Image via AkodoKusamoto/YouTube)

For NewCraft players, the biomes are just the tip of the iceberg. This pack uses improved terrain generation to make each biome memorable, adding new dungeons, blocks, and an improved End/Nether.

This collection of mods also improves gameplay with tech mods and quality-of-life mods like Appleskin for survival.

New crops, farming items, and foods are available, enhancing the natural beauty of the world. Obviously, these new items allow players to harvest and collect the pack's new items and blocks as much as they desire.

For detailed guides, walkthroughs, tips & more, check out SK Minecraft Wiki

Poll : 0 votes