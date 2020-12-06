There is an exceptional collection of Minecraft mods that players can enjoy on their Android devices.

Minecraft is an incredibly fun game that has allowed for millions of hours of gameplay. However, even with all of the building potential, the massive number of worlds and different enemies, its gameplay can become stale after a while.

One of the best ways to keep the game fresh is by using Minecraft mods as they allow players access to thousands of new and exciting pieces of content. As it so happens, there is a collection of great mods that Minecraft players can enjoy on-the-go with their Android devices.

This article will showcase five of the best mods for Minecraft Pocket Edition that players can enjoy on their Android devices at their own personal convenience.

5 best Minecraft mods for Android

#5 Dynamic Lighting Plus

Dynamic Lightning Plus is a dream come true for Minecraft players who constantly seem to be running out of torches or getting trapped in darkness. This mod by Goggled Gecko strengthens the light sources found within the game and adds glowing effects to certain mobs.

Minecraft players who are holding a torch or another light source will be able to dynamically illuminate the world around them. Players will be able to traverse dungeons or caves without having to worry about bringing enough light sources.

Check it out here

#4 Furnicraft 3D Block

This exceptional mod by Robertgamer69 adds a plethora of different furniture options to the pocket worlds of Minecraft. Furnicraft does exactly what its name suggests; it brings a massive collection of furniture and appliances into the game.

Almost everything, from pool tables to stoves, can be placed in the player's Minecraft house.

Players who enjoy building or are simply looking to spice up their house with some modern appliances will likely find value with this mod. As a bonus, this mod even allows players to have an entire family, with a wife and kids.

Check it out here

#3 SERP Pokémon

Image via Zacek el Serpentín/mcpedl.com

The exciting and wonderful world of Pokémon has been brought into Minecraft, thanks to creator Zacek el Serpentín. Players are able to collect, breed, and evolve different species of Pokémon. While there is no combat system with this mod, it has many other features that the player can enjoy.

There are plenty of Pokémon for Minecraft players to collect. These Pokémon can then accompany players as they journey across their own Minecraft worlds. It will be hard to get lonely with a Bulbasaur or Pikachu by a player's side.

This mod recently received an update and is really worth being checked out.

Check it out here

#2 Among Us [Add-on + Skins 4D]

This outstanding mod by ArathNidoGamer has brought the instant gaming classic of Among Us to life in Minecraft. Crewmates and Imposters alike can waddle around each player's Minecraft world, with ten different colors to chose from.

Many of the popular pets from the Among Us world as well as the unique crewmate skins are available in this mod. The Crewmate variations of Minecraft hostile mobs are also quite amusing.

This mod is extremely well-done and could be a smash hit if the author continually publishes updates for supported Minecraft versions.

Check it out here

#1 ActualGuns3D

Creepers and other hostile mobs will no longer be a threat to Minecraft players with this kind of firepower now at a player's disposal. This Minecraft mod by Pixelpolydigital grants players access to nine different powerful weapons, such as an M3 Shotgun and AWP Sniper.

The models on all of the guns look absolutely fantastic, and they would be a great addition to any single-player world.

Check it out here

