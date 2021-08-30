5 best Minecraft mods for building houses

Building is one of the many things players can do in Minecraft. There are hundreds of blocks available with unique colors and textures. Players can build beautiful builds, homes, and farms using various building and decorative blocks.

Even though Minecraft is a block game, creative players have no issue giving shapes to their builds. Nonetheless, with mods, players will have an easy time building houses in Minecraft.

Thanks to Minecraft's active modding community, players have ample mods to try. This article lists some of the best Minecraft mods players can use to build beautiful homes in Minecraft.

Minecraft mods for buildings houses

5) Chisel

In vanilla Minecraft, players can turn stones and wooden planks into slabs and stairs, but that's just it. Players cannot customize them in any other way. Chisel mod adds chisels to Minecraft. Using them, players can add curves, designs, and patterns to various blocks.

Download Chisel from here.

4) Macaw's Roofs

Tired of building the same type of roofs in Minecraft? Try Macaw's Roofs mod to add custom roof designs. This mod allows players to use around 500 roof designs such as steep roofs, awnings, rain gutters, etc.

Players can build these roofs using logs, planks, diorite, stone, concrete, and many other blocks. With Macaw's Roofs, players can add realistic roofs to Minecraft.

Download Macaw's Roofs from here.

3) MalisisDoors

Custom doors (Image via CurseForge/Minecraft)

As obvious as its name, MalisisDoors is a Minecraft mod all about doors. It adds custom doors like glass doors, jail doors, laboratory doors, portal doors, garage doors, and many more. Players can use these custom doors to match the theme of their houses.

MalisisDoors also adds better animations to already existing doors, trap doors, and fences in-game. To run this mod, players will need MalisisCore.

Download MalisisDoors from here.

2) Builders Crafts & Additions

Builders Crafts & Additions is a mod truly meant for Minecraft builds. It adds almost everything that builders always wanted in Minecraft. This mod features vertical slabs, more pillars, tables, benches, sofas, pillows, cupboards, bookshelves, cabinets, and more. All of these items are craftable and can easily be implemented in builds.

Download Builders Crafts & Additions from here.

1) ArchitectureCraft

ArchitectureCraft(Image via CurseForge/Minecraft)

Instead of adding new blocks, ArchitectureCraft focuses on improving the already existing building blocks in Minecraft. ArchitectureCraft is perfect for medieval-themed castles with tall archways, pillars, and openings. Players can add smooth curves to the designs to make them look similar to real castles.

Download ArchitectureCraft from here.

Note: The article reflects the views of the writer.

