5 best Minecraft mods to improve mobs

Minecraft has an extensive and creative modding community built on adding new features and improving the existing ones in the game. Mods can make a massive difference in Minecraft, from improving game textures, boosting fps to adding dinosaurs and mythical creatures to the game.

Minecraft's pre-existing mobs are quite efficient, and each one has its own set of skills and uses. However, the mods mentioned below can improve players' experience with these mobs and act as a breath of fresh air if things get monotonous.

Top 5 Minecraft mods to improve mods

5) Improved Mobs

Improved mobs mod (Image via Minecraft)

When using this mod, hostile mobs will be able to spawn wearing protective equipment, with lower-tier armor being more common. They will also be able to break blocks and have better pathfinding mechanics to track players. The player's chests are at a higher risk while using this mod, as mobs will search for them and can even take out supplies from them.

One of the unique features of this mod pack is that mobs can now use items like the player would, i.e., they can throw ender pearls, splash potions, and TNT and try to set the player on fire using lava buckets.

Download this mod here.

4) Better animal models

This mod, as the name suggests, replaces and adds new and improved textures and models for the already existing animal mobs in Minecraft. The animal models look more realistic, to the point of being almost identical to their real-life counterparts, and are pleasing to the eye.

Download this mod here.

3) Let sleeping dogs lie

Let sleeping dogs lie mod (Image via Minecraft)

This mod adds a great feature for wolves in Minecraft. Normally, when a player makes a pet wolf sit down, it stays in the same position until it is commanded to move. However, when using this mod, when wolves are made to sit or the player is not near them, they will lie down after a while. A much-needed break for these loyal creatures.

Download this mod here.

2) Baby Mobs

This mob essentially introduces baby versions of all mobs in the game. So, there can be baby versions of creepers, skeletons, and even endermen. Each baby mob has its own set of abilities, like baby creepers have a shorter fuse, baby skeletons have topped arrows and baby endermen shoot tiny lasers with their eyes.

Download this mod here.

1) Wolves with armor

Wolves with armour mod (Image via Minecraft)

This is one of the most essential mods on this list. This mod adds armor for wolves. The armor sets can be made from the same resources and require the same recipes as horse armor. This gives a player's pet wolf some much-needed protection in the heat of battle and makes losing them to creepers or fall damage rarer.

Download this mod here.

Mods are capable of changing almost every aspect of Minecraft. However, sometimes all it takes is one small tweak to one feature, so as to keep the vanilla feel in the game. The aforementioned mods change some well-known features, but it still feels like the Minecraft players know and love. After all, every game is best enjoyed the way it's meant to be played.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the opinion of the writer.

Follow Sportskeeda Minecraft on YouTube, Snapchat and Facebook for latest news and updates!

Edited by R. Elahi