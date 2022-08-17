5 best Minecraft mods for mobs in 2022

Minecraft is known for the large variety of mobs that inhabit its dimensions and biomes. Mods have made this mob diversity even better.

Depending on what a player is looking for, there are mods that add new mobs and those that make interacting with them easier than before.

One of the best aspects of the Minecraft modding community is the huge array of mods it produces every day. Players may find it difficult to pick the right mod due to the sheer number of options available.

Fortunately, there are plenty of options that are a great starting point before diving deeper into mod selection.

In Control!, Better Animals Plus, and 3 other awesome mob-centric Minecraft mods to enjoy in 2022

1) More Villagers

An oceanographer villager in More Villagers (Image via SameDifferent/CurseForge)

While there's already a solid collection of villagers in Minecraft, some players are always asking for more. The More Villagers mod is a great answer to this request, as it adds eight new villager professions complete with their own job site blocks and specific trades.

Much like traditional villagers, these new additions offer unique trades as they grow in experience, and two new professions even deal with dimensions outside of the Overworld.

This added variety can make villager trading more beneficial and villages themselves more immersive.

2) In Control!

The logo for In Control! (Image via MinecraftGames)

Though this mod doesn't add any mobs, it does present Minecraft players with more control over the ones currently in-game.

Specifically, In Control! is a mod that allows players to adjust the frequency of how often certain mobs spawn. All mobs are adjustable, from neutral animals to hostile mobs.

Players can even add specific rules that only allow mob-spawning under certain conditions. This gives them precise control over how mobs appear in their worlds.

3) Mob Grinding Utils

A mob fan offered by Mob Grinding Utils (Image via 9Minecraft)

Creating mob farms is a time-honored tradition, and players are always coming up with new designs to automatically kill mobs and collect their drops and experience.

Mob Grinding Utils enhances this aspect of the game by providing additional blocks that have the express purpose of functioning within a mob farm. These blocks include fans, conveyor belts, and specialized bladed blocks that help players move mobs and kill them without using the same blocks that have been utilized in the past.

The blocks and items included in this mod are excellent. With its help, players can have an efficient and modular mob farming system up and running in a few short moments.

4) Better Animals Plus

A songbird rests on a tree in Better Animals Plus (Image via cybercat5555/CurseForge)

The wildlife in Minecraft is varied, but it can always be better. Better Animals Plus is one of the top mods to accomplish this, as it adds well over 35 new animals to the game, each with their own behaviors and interactions.

The mod also adds new blocks and armor that coincide with the increase in animal life. Players can watch whales and sharks swim the currents of the sea, hunt moose and deer in the forest, or simply sit and watch the butterflies flit by.

Almost every biome features new wildlife in this mod, and it brings a greater overall immersion to the farthest parts of a player's wilderness.

5) Alex's Mobs

The Endergrade in Alex's Mobs (Image via sbom_xela/CurseForge)

Much like Better Animals Plus, Alex's Mobs adds a plethora of new mobs to the game. However, it doesn't just stop at animals in the Overworld. Among the 80+ new mobs are otherworldly creatures that inhabit the Nether and End, such as the Endergrade, Crimson Mosquito, and Soul Vulture.

The mod comes complete with creature item drops and even an encyclopedia that documents all of the creatures introduced. It also has a high level of compatibility with other mods, so players won't need to worry about file conflicts too much when installing this particular mod.

