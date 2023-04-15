5 best Minecraft mods for new blocks and items in 2023

Minecraft revolves around blocks, which is quite obvious when players consider that every single entity in the game is made up of some kind of blocky structure. What makes the title even better is that new items and blocks are added to it with each update, thereby increasing its variety and replayability.

Despite each update bringing something new to the vanilla version of Minecraft, the modding community continues to come up with increasingly creative ideas for items and blocks to add to the game. Many of these items and blocks are inspired by canceled designs for the main title, while others are entirely original.

Let’s take a look at five mods that players can use to add new items or blocks to Minecraft.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's views.

Chisel and other Minecraft block and item mods to spice up your gameplay

1) Block Swapper

Making the block swapping tools (Image via Curseforge/ tinytransfem)

Block Swapper is a great mod that allows players to swap out blocks in builds without deconstructing them. It adds two new hammer-shaped blocks that are required to change any block into a different one, with both following criteria similar to how tool progression works in vanilla Minecraft.

The Copper Block Swapper can transform blocks that require stone tools to mine. Meanwhile, the Diamond Block Swapper can swap blocks that require diamond tools to mine.

The mod also adds a new enchantment called Excavating, which allows players to remove blocks instead of swapping them out, essentially destroying them.

2) Bibliocraft

Bibliocraft is a well-known mod that came out in 2013 and was initially based around bookshelves. However, over the years, it has received several changes and now includes tons of different blocks, with new ones getting added all the time.

One of the most well-known facts about this mod is that almost every block that comes with it has its own functionality. This brings life to the existing features of the game and makes every interaction with blocks more fun.

Some blocks added with this 2013 mod include custom bookshelves, armor stands, shelves, monocles, and even a printing press that players can use to copy books.

3) Chisel

Chisel is a mod that players can use to create an unlimited amount of new textures in Minecraft. As indicated by its name, the mod provides the player with a new block called the chisel, which can be used to apply several customized designs onto blocks.

What makes this mod unique is that it goes out of its way to produce intricate textures that can change simple vanilla blocks into industrial-style components.

While the Chisel mod does work for the latest Minecraft 1.19 versions, players must remember to first download the “ConnectedTexturesMod.” Bringing a ton of new textures to vanilla Minecraft can lead to in-game instabilities and unwanted issues. The Connected Textures mod helps in better integration of Chisel with any resource packs that players might be using.

4) FramedBlocks

The Framed Blocks mod allows players to change the shape of regular Minecraft blocks. While this is somewhat possible using a stonecutter, the mod can completely change blocks. For example, it can make them slanted.

In addition, the Framed Blocks mod allows players to transfer textures from block to block. Therefore, a player wanting a pumpkin bed can now use a pumpkin to transform a regular bed’s texture into that of the former.

5) Spiky Spikes

Minecraft’s arsenal of blocks and weapons allows players to build and operate tons of funny and deadly traps. However, there aren’t many pre-existing blocks in the game that can serve as hardcore traps for mobs.

Spiky Spikes, as the name might suggest, is a mod that adds a few different layouts of spike traps to the game. Each trap has different properties and damage outputs, with there being six in total. They work in a tier-based system, similar to how Minecraft’s progression works.

Wooden spikes can deal damage to mobs at a slow rate but cannot kill them. Stone spikes can deal damage and take mobs out. However, no loot can be obtained from them. The third trap is made from Iron, which kills mobs but only drops item rewards. Golden spikes do the same as Iron spikes but also drop experience orbs.

The Diamond and Netherite spike can do everything above and also be enchanted. However, diamond spikes are favored by fewer enchantments, while Netherite spikes can work with most of them. In addition, every set of spikes aside from Netherite can deal damage to players.

