5 best Minecraft mods for new houses

The Minecraft community loves modding the vanilla version of the game. The standard iteration is excellent, but mods add more content to it or just better visuals, making it even more exciting to play.

Building houses in Minecraft is lots of fun, but sometimes, players may not be able to exactly recreate the design of a house they have in their mind because of the game's limitations. Players can use mods that can make many more building ideas possible or add the structures themselves.

Minecraft mods for new houses

5) Fairy lights

A house in Minecraft decorated using Fairy lights mod (Image via Curseforge)

The Fairy lights mod adds six different decorative hanging lights, and players can make many combinations with them. The lights can be attached from one block to another, and they can be almost any solid block.

By using this mod, players can bring their Christmas building ideas to life.

4) Security Craft

All of the blocks in Security Craft (Image via Curseforge)

As the name suggests, Security Craft adds fun blocks that can be used to protect houses in the game.

This mod has unique blocks, such as Lasers, keypads, and unbreakable doors that can even prevent creepers from entering a house made by the player.

3) MrCrayfish's Furniture

A kitchen made by u/crumpettoasty using the MrCrayfish's Furniture mod (Image via Reddit)

This is a very famous mod for Minecraft that adds over eighty unique pieces of furniture to the game. Along with basic furniture, it also adds quite a few functional blocks, such as a mailbox that sends and receives items.

Players can use this mod to make their new house a lot more functional.

2) Insta House Mod

This mod is for laidback players that have gotten bored of creating houses for themselves. Using the Insta House mod, players can spawn structures like a treehouse, brick house, cobblestone house, and many more in which the player can live.

Apart from houses, this mod also adds cool buildings like mob traps and trading posts that can be used to get resources easily.

1) Instant Structures Mod

This mod is very similar to the previous mod, but there are many more structures that can be spawned using this mod. Compared to the previous one, this mod is a lot more recent and works on newer versions of Minecraft.

Using spawner blocks, players can spawn around 40,000 structures in seconds, many of which are modern houses.

Disclaimer: This article reflects the opinions of the writer.

Also read: How to install mods into Minecraft - All details you need to know!

Check out Sportskeeda's new Minecraft YouTube channel!

Edited by Ravi Iyer