5 best Minecraft mods for new potions

Minecraft potions are an assortment of in-game items that players can create to give brief status effects to themselves or others. Using the game’s vanilla brewing system, potions can be time and resource-intensive to make.

With only a limited selection of potions for users to make, those who want to make the most of their Minecraft experience may decide to alter and enhance the game’s potions. One way to do so is by adding mods to the game.

But what mods should they pick? Here’s a list of the top five best Minecraft mods for new potions.

Five awesome Minecraft mods for new potions

5) Potion Core

An inventory filled with potions from the Potion Core mod (Image via Potion Core)

The Potion Core mod adds various new potion effects, which can be used defensively and offensively. However, these potions can only be acquired in the creative menu, as this is meant to be just a core mod.

This mod is best suited to gamers playing on older editions of Minecraft, where they can use the Not Enough Potions mod for recipes and brewing mechanics.

4) Not Enough Potions

Several modded brewing stands (Image via Minecraft)

Not Enough Potions adds a way for Minecraft players to acquire items from Potion Core without needing to use the game's creative gameplay mode. This mod hasn't been officially updated in quite some time but has enough of a community following that some dedicated fans have contributed unofficial updates.

3) Witchery

A witch's hut and brewing setup (Image via Minecraft)

A mod primarily known for its supernatural Minecraft enhancements, Witchery adds an additional brewing system to the game. This brewing system requires different equipment than in Vanilla Minecraft and can be used to obtain a variety of new brews and effects.

2) Botanica

Some plants which the Botanica mod adds to Minecraft (Image via Botanica)

A part of modpacks such as FTB Infinity Evolved, Botanica is a Minecraft mod that adds various features to the game. Although it isn’t solely dedicated to potions, this mod includes several things to enhance the player’s potion-making experience. These include:

Potions with multiple uses

Incense Sticks, which can extend the effect to players within a certain radius.

Wearable items that can sustain a potion’s effect at the cost of some of the mod’s mana

1) Extra Alchemy

Extra alchemy comes with a variety of new features (Image via Extra Alchemy)

Players using this mod will find it to be a significant upgrade to Vanilla Minecraft. Extra Alchemy gives players the ability to combine identical potions and their effects, as well as the ability to split their potions into stackable vials.

Other features in this mod, such as alternative brewing stand power sources and equippable potion bags, make Extra Alchemy’s potions a much more intricate and intuitive part of the game.

Disclaimer: This list reflects the opinion of the writer.

