5 best Minecraft mods to play if you like the Cave Dweller mod

Minecraft's Cave Dweller mod has grown to be one of the more popular horror mods in recent memory, leading to thousands of hours worth of videos detailing how the creepy creature works as well as documenting players' encounters with it. As unnerving and entertaining as it is, however, several alternatives can give fans just as frightening of a time if they enjoy the Cave Dweller mod.

From introducing new horrific dimensions to adding mobs that stalk Minecraft players in the night, there's no shortage of great mods that can offer a horrific experience on par with the Cave Dweller. Among these alternatives, there are a few options that you should be aware of if you want to enhance your horror experience.

5 Minecraft horror mods worth playing if you like the Cave Dweller mod

1) The Midnight Lurker

The Midnight Lurker captured in the MCSX PS1-styled modpack (Image via Voxla/Modrinth)

Inspired by the Cave Dweller and Man From the Fog mods, the Midnight Lurker mod introduces a titular mob to the game that can spawn at night or in caves and exists to hunt the player. However, unlike common undead hostile mobs, the Midnight Lurker won't catch fire in the sun, meaning it can continue to stalk its prey even when the sun peaks over the horizon.

Through the use of an Insanity Timer, the Midnight Lurker grows in aggression the longer it's in the vicinity of the player. You can stare this mob in the eyes to force it to teleport away, but its constant presence will ensure that you rarely feel safe during your travels.

2) Aylyth

Aylyth creates an atmospheric horror experience within a new Minecraft dimension (Image via Cybercat5555/Modrinth)

Although this Minecraft horror mod doesn't introduce a new "stalker" mob in the vein of Cave Dweller and similar counterparts, it nonetheless creates a deeply unnerving environment. Aylyth introduces a new dimension that shares a name with the mod, which can be found by exploring forests and finding naturally generating portals in the trees. Aylyth can also be accessed in other unexpected ways.

The mobs inhabiting Aylyth are otherworldly, and some can be dangerous as well. You can collect new resources and items in Aylyth, but you'll want to ensure you have an escape route secure upon entry to the dimension, as the fog of this forested realm contains numerous dangers.

3) Mutant Monsters

Mutant Mobs is a new way to experience Minecraft's hostile mobs (Image via Fuzs/Modrinth)

If Minecraft fans want new mobs to make their world dangerous, then Mutant Mobs might be worth a look. It introduces several mutated versions of existing hostile mobs, including warped iterations of zombies, endermen, creepers, skeletons, and hybridized spider-pigs. Fortunately, you can also create mutant snow golems to help protect yourself.

No matter where you go, mutated hostile mobs will find you when this mob is installed, making traversing caves and dark areas even more dangerous. Minecraft players can fight these new mutated enemies, but doing so won't be easy, so you have to equip yourself and stay prepared during every journey.

4) Deeper and Darker

Deeper and Darker makes Minecraft's deep dark biome much more eerie (Image via Nitrodynamite18/Modrinth)

Minecraft's deep dark biome is already a pretty creepy place to find yourself in, but the Deeper and Darker mod magnifies this significantly by introducing new blocks, items, and sub-biomes in the deep dark as well as a new dimension known as the Otherside. The Otherside features many dangers, including new mobs that perfectly fit the overall deadly aesthetic of the deep dark biome.

While most of Deeper and Darker's mobs won't be quite as dangerous as the Cave Dweller, their otherworldly visages are unnerving to observe. Before you open the Otherside portal in an ancient city, you'll want to prepare as best you can, since the horrors of Deeper and Darker can easily cause trouble when you least expect it.

5) From the Fog

From the Fog introduces the Minecraft villain Herobrine to the game (Image via LunarEclipseStudios/Modrinth)

When it comes to creepy mobs that stalk players, the Minecraft fandom instantly thinks of Herobrine, the creature concocted by the community, which was later jokingly referenced by Mojang in patch notes. However, with the From the Fog mod, you can encounter Herobrine in Minecraft. It has lore-accurate abilities, including crashing your game client.

Even better, From the Fog is heavily configurable, allowing you to customize how you encounter Herobrine in the game and what appearance the mob takes. You can summon and confront Herobrine by summoning him with a gold/netherrack shrine, but even if you don't, this sinister mob will often be watching from the shadows.