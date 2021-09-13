5 best Minecraft mods for SMP

Minecraft is most enjoyable when played with friends on online servers because players get to share their resources and build things together. Survival multiplayer servers (SMP) are great to play on, but they can be made even more amusing using mods.

Minecraft mods are external programs that can be installed in the game or on a server. They can add more features or make changes to how things work in the game.

Best Minecraft mods for SMP

5) Lag Removal

Items dropped on the ground can cause lag (Image via Minecraft)

Servers that have many players running around and doing tasks like mining and building will eventually become laggy. This mod can help remove some of the lag and improve the server's performance by adding commands that remove all loaded entities.

4) Waystones

A waystone in the game (Image via PwrDown/YouTube)

This mod adds a new block called waystone that can be used to teleport between two places. Waystone blocks can be crafted using a new item called a warped stone, three obsidian, and three stone bricks.

If the player does not have access to the waystone, they can also use a warped scroll to teleport. Using this mod, players will be able to teleport between different bases on the server quickly.

3) Origins

Origins is a fantastic mod that gives special abilities to the player. These abilities can help the player or make things harder for them. Some of the origins are Enderian, Merling, and Phantom.

Players can choose an origin, and they will gain special abilities depending on the origin selected by them. This mod is great for roleplaying on the server. If a player does not like them, they can choose to be an average human as well.

2) Biomes O' Plenty

Prairie and Lavender Field (Image via Mojang/CurseForge)

Biomes O' Plenty is one of the most famous world-generation mods available for Minecraft. It adds tons of new biomes, plants, flowers, trees, and more to the game, which look great while playing the mod.

This mod is a must-try for players that have gotten bored of vanilla Minecraft and want to explore something new with their friends.

1) Simple Voice Chat

Even though many gamers play Minecraft on multiplayer servers, the game does not have voice chat. With the simple voice chat mod, communicating in the game becomes easier as the players do not have to type everything. The best thing about this mod is that it is available on the latest version of Minecraft.

Also Read

Disclaimer: The article reflects the opinions of its writer.

Edited by Shaheen Banu