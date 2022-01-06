5 best Minecraft mods to try in solo mode (2022)

Minecraft mods come in all shapes and sizes. While some work best in a multiplayer Minecraft server environment, many are designed to be used while playing the game solo.

Those with a particular thirst for Minecraft solo mods have come to the right place. This guide will highlight 5 of the absolute best Minecraft mods for solo mode as of 2022.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the writer's opinion.

Top 5 best Minecraft mods that are perfect for use in solo mode

5) Biomes O' Plenty

Download Here

While Minecraft does include a large selection of unique biomes to check out, over time things may start to feel stale for players. Thanks to the Biomes O' Plenty mod, players can rekindle their love for exploration, with over 80 new unique biomes added.

There are tons of things to do within this mod, and it's no secret as to exactly how it's managed to rake in an incredible 56 million downloads throughout its lifespan.

4) The Twilight Forest

Download Here

Fans of Minecraft Horror will likely adore this next mod, titled "Twilight Forest". In this eerie themed mod, players will have to enter a spooky portal which leads into a cursed new dimension to explore.

While also great fun in multiplayer mode, this mod was specifically built to be played in a solo setting. It has a plethora of quests, mobs, and general tasks to complete which should keep gamers entertained for hours on end.

3) Aquaculture 2

Download Here

While Minecraft fishing can be somewhat cool at first, admittedly after a while it gets boring. This is mostly due to the lack of variety and complexity in the default vanilla Minecraft fishing system.

Aquaculture sets out to make players fall in love with the Minecraft fishing system. It features over 30 new fish to catch, new types of fishing rods, bait types, loot items, and much more. For anyone looking for a solo mod to get stuck into, this is a choice that will certainly not disappoint.

2) WorldEdit

Download Here

Although it's true that WorldEdit is extremely commonly seen while playing on Minecraft creative servers, it's also one of the most useful tools while building in single player too.

Through the power of WorldEdit, players can instantly edit thousands, even millions, of blocks at once. This radically helps speed up the building process and is an essential tool for any Minecraft builder.

1) Ice and Fire: Dragons

Download Here

Ice and Fire: Dragons is an incredibly popular mod, boasting over 30 million downloads over the few years in which it has been published. As the name might suggest, this mod focuses on adding different types of elemental themed dragons into Minecraft.

There are dozens of different dragons that come as part of this mod, each with it's own unique set of traits. It doesn't get much more epic than this, and any thrill-seeking gamer should definitely give this mod a go.

Edited by Danyal Arabi