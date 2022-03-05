5 best Minecraft monster-themed skins

Minecraft skins are one of the best ways players can customize how their character looks in-game. Luckily enough, gamers can find a large variety of different skins online and even create skins themselves.

In Minecraft Java edition, these skins are free and easy to access. This article will focus specifically on the best monster-themed skins in Minecraft, some of the most popular types of skins that players use.

Top five most awesome monster-themed Minecraft skins to use

5) Herobrine Skin

Classic Herobrine Skin (Image via SkinsMC)

Up first is one of the most classic horror mobs, Herobrine. This highly recognizable monster-type mob has been said to haunt Minecraft worlds since the beginning of time.

New players may not be aware of all the stories behind this monster. However, back in the day, the wild stories of the mythical Herobrine mob were no joke and would legitimately scare players.

4) Sans Skin

Sans from Undertale Skin (Image via SkinsMC)

Up next is a great skin representing Sans from the hugely popular game Undertale. Sans is a very well-known monster for those who haven't played the game and has also shown up in many memes over the years.

Sans is a skeleton that touts a blue jacket and black shorts in terms of appearance. One fun fact about Sans is that the character was considered the best boss fight in the game due to its difficulty and exciting dialog.

3) Red Dragon

Red Dragon Skin (Image via SkinsMC)

This simple red dragon skin is undoubtedly a great choice for those looking for something a bit more subtle. Although the skin is relatively rudimentary in its design, it’s trendy and has been downloaded over 20,000 times, according to SkinsMC.

With such a presence in folklore, this skin is also likely to come in handy when playing on roleplay servers like Minecraft kingdoms servers.

2) Clown Skin

Clown Skin (Image via SkinsMC)

This killer clown is a particularly evil skin. While most people know clowns as cheerful entertainers, killer clowns can also be terrifying monsters.

Clowns have been the starring monster in tons of recent horror movies, such as IT, Terrifier, and Haunt. These clowns may look like ordinary people dressed up, but they’re usually incredibly scary.

1) Venom Skin

Venom supervillan skin (Image via SkinsMC)

Marvel monsters are highly notable and will likely always be some of the most exciting creatures. The skin above is a Minecraft rendition of the highly popular marvel monster, “Venom.”

Venom is a monster that survives by bonding with a host, usually a human, and is made of a sort of liquid that allows him to morph with enhanced powers. Two venom movies have been made within the past few years, and they both generated a lot of excitement.

