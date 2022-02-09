5 best Minecraft nature texture packs

Minecraft is a game well-known for its natural biomes, featuring different plant and animal life throughout, but the game's community has made many texture packs to improve on these areas.

Nature-oriented texture packs in Minecraft are plentiful, re-examining the game's biomes and abundant life. Improved tree textures, more voluminous grass, and more graphically complex flowers and fungi are just a few examples of what these texture packs can accomplish.

It's up to the players just how far they want to alter the appearance of their world's wild places, but when doing so, there are a few texture packs available that players should take a look at to begin their texture pack browsing.

Minecraft 1.18: Great texture packs to improve the in-game nature

5) Bushy Leaves by Arranozo

Bushy Leaves provides more volume to leaf blocks (Image via Mojang)

Many Minecraft players would agree that of all the game's block textures, leaf blocks could use a little reworking. They leave a considerable amount of space between individual leaves, creating a thin texture atop trees that doesn't quite look like real tree coverage. Bushy Leaves is a great texture pack that directs this specific aspect.

It condenses the leaves on the block's textures while giving them extra leaves jutting from the block edges. This gives leaf blocks a more realistic shape and appearance, contrasting them highly from the sparse, square appearance in the vanilla textures.

4) Realistic Grass by NicoRTX

Realistic grass hugs nearby blocks, giving a considerable appearance of depth (Image via Mojang)

Grass blocks get the job done in Minecraft, but they don't portray the feeling of natural grass. Real grass reaches to the sky, typically exhibiting much more length than the game's standard grass block. Realistic Grass changes all of that, creating a voluminous that looks good enough to run through.

If players place nearby blocks around the grass, its blades will even hug the blocks, creating the appearance of depth. Verdant fields of sunkissed grass await players who utilize this mod, significantly improving the in-game world.

3) SapixCraft by Sapix

SapixCraft provides a different angle on Minecraft textures (Image via Mojang)

SapixCraft is an excellent alternative for players who aren't fans of the high-resolution realism packs, a texture pack that forgoes realism for a more cartoon-like appearance.

Nature blocks still possess excellent visuals but in a unique art style. Leaves and grass still possess good-looking volume, and when paired with shaders provided by Optifine, SapixCraft can make for an excellent experience when venturing through Minecraft's natural locations.

2) ModernArch by Designio Graphics

ModernArch is one of the most well-regarded texture packs in the community (Image via Mojang)

ModernArch has long been regarded as one of the most incredible texture packs for pleasing realism by combining gorgeous nature textures with excellent building block textures. Grass reaches up the trunk of nearby trees, which possess voluminous leaves with individual leaves jutting from the base block textures.

The excellent leaf textures make hedges look almost perfect, complementing most home builds that players seek to create. Combining modern inspiration with three-dimensional block textures, ModernArch is flat-out one of the greatest texture packs players can download.

1) Alacrity

Alacrity is the ultimate blend of realism and traditional appeal (Image via Mojang)

Combining inspiration from Minecraft's original textures and giving most of them an in-depth makeover with a focus on moderate realism, Alacrity has long been one of the best texture packs players can find online.

The textures don't go overboard with high-resolution realism and still retain the original feel of the vanilla textures.

This makes Alacrity a near-perfect balance between the vanilla game and a more visually appealing world experience. Walking through nature feels new again, extending into nearly every aspect of the game thanks to the detailed approach that Alacrity provides.

