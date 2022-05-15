5 best Minecraft Pirate Skins

Skins in Minecraft are without question one of the most popular features of the game. Through the power of skins, players can customize their character's appearance however they would like to.

Naturally, gamers love to express themselves in different ways, but one of the most popular types of skins in recent years has been Pirate skins. These skins are pretty awesome for use in roleplaying situations and on roleplay servers.

For those looking for a brilliant Minecraft Pirate skin to use, this article will highlight not just one, but five great choices to check out.

Top 5 Minecraft Pirate-themed skins that should definitely be used

5) Chicken Pirate

Chicken Pirate Skin (Image via SkinsMC)

Up first is a rather lighthearted choice. It showcases a cutesy pirate chicken that looks rather friendly. While pirates are typically quite fearsome, this skin is quite the opposite and looks pretty approachable.

For those looking for a pirate skin that doesn't look too menacing, this skin is definitely a fun choice to use. It also has a cool red pirate bandana and a neat belt that gives it a bit of extra style.

4) Pirate Girl

Pirate girl skin (Image via SkinsMC)

This pirate skin is of a girl with grayish blonde hair and a flustered look on her face. In general, this skin is pretty wholesome and she definitely looks like a loyal crewmate.

The skin also boasts cool detailing such as trendy black leather boots, a shoulder exposed laced top, and navy blue earrings. All in all, this is certainly a solid choice for anyone in search of a female Minecraft pirate skin to use.

3) Slime Pirate

Slime pirate skin (Image via SkinsMC)

Coming in at the number 3 spot is perhaps one of the goofiest but adorable pirate skins out there, the slime pirate. This skin is yet another brilliant option to use and will definitely turn some heads when used in a multiplayer environment.

In terms of appearance, the slime pirate rocks a regal pirate captain suit with gold flairs, gold buttons, and even gold plated boots. He even has a trendy pirate hat with gold accents to compliment his exquisite style.

2) Anime Boy Pirate

Anime Pirate Skin (Image via SkinsMC)

Next up on this list is a choice that's perfect for fans of anime and anime Minecraft servers. With some seriously nontypical pirate facial features, this skin has its own unique style and definitely stands out among the crowd of other pirate skins.

In terms of appearance, this skin features a body that looks very similar to many other pirate skins out there. It's the skin's head that makes this one stand out in particular. It has deep sea blue anime eyes, clean-cut anime hair, and no mouth. These distinct features combine to cause this skin to look like something straight out of an anime cartoon.

1) Captain Jack Sparrow Skin

Captain jack sparrow skin (Image via SkinsMC)

When it comes to the world of pirates, few characters are more iconic than Captain Jack Sparrow. Known from the popular Pirates of the Caribbean movies, this quirky but lovable pirate has stolen the hearts of many fans over the years.

With such huge popularity in pop culture, it's only natural that fans have recreated the classic Captain Jack Sparrow look for Minecraft. This skin has all of the classic features that Captain Jack has, including the iconic beard, brown boots, and even the trademark red bandana.

