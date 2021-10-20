5 best ways to beautify your Minecraft world

Mojang recently announced the next Minecraft update, titled The Wild Update. Like every major update, this will also improve the looks and esthetics of Minecraft. However, Minecraft at its core will always remain a blocky game, but for players who want to spice up their visual experience of the game, there are ways to remedy this.

When playing Minecraft for the first time, players may feel limited due to its blocky nature. But as players start progressing, they will soon realize Minecraft is a game with infinite possibilities.

Improve the look and feel of Minecraft

5) Use slabs, stairs, and trap doors

Roof design (Image via Minecraft)

Slabs, stairs, and trap doors can be used to give shape to builds. Players can use stairs and slabs to create slanting roof designs. Many builders use trap doors to increase the width of pillars in their builds.

In Minecraft, players can make different types of slabs, stairs, and trap doors. Players can turn many building blocks into slabs and stairs. Trap doors can be crafted using planks or iron ingots.

4) Build custom trees

Minecraft has a wide variety of trees. Sadly, they aren't pleasing enough like real-life trees. Players can make their own custom tree decorations to improve the beauty of their worlds.

Players can try to recreate real-life trees like mangroves, palms, etc., to match the theme of their builds. Thanks to content creators, players can find many beautiful custom tree tutorials on YouTube.

3) Mods

Not every player has the time to make their own custom structures. Instead of building everything from scratch, players can use mods to get anything in their worlds. Mods can add custom mobs, structures, trees, biomes, and a lot more.

Minecraft's modding community has created thousands of different mods with some focused on visuals. Players can try these mods to turn Minecraft into an entirely different game or tweak the general vanilla gameplay.

2) Resource packs

Resource packs (Image via Minecraft)

Resource packs can change the look of almost everything in Minecraft. Players who do not like the regular textures can download resource packs to improve Minecraft visually.

Low-end devices can benefit from using a low-resolution resource pack, while beefy computers have the option to run high-resolution, realistic packs.

1) Shaders

Many players prefer to play Minecraft with shaders to experience better lighting. Minecraft is yet to officially receive ray tracing. Until then, players can visually improve the game using shaders.

To use shaders, players will have to install the Optifine mod. Sadly, shaders work well only on decent computers. Low-end devices will experience frame drops and might have to lower their chunk distances to play with shaders.

Many gamers drop Minecraft because of its pixelated and blocky graphics. But with some creativity and customizations, Minecraft can be visually improved in no time.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the opinion of the writer.

