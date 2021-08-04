5 best Minecraft Pocket Edition seeds for mining emeralds

Emeralds are a valuable resource in Minecraft that is mainly used as the currency for trading with villagers. Trading is a highly beneficial feature, and if the player has lots of emeralds, they will be able to level up their traders to get even better items from them.

Not all Minecraft players get to see a lot of emerald ores as they rarely generate. The only place players can find emerald ores are mountain biomes between Y levels 4 and 31. The number of emerald ores that generate will be increased in the upcoming Caves & Cliffs update.

Emerald ore seeds for Minecraft pocket edition

5) Emerald ore in ravine (Seed: 6436308)

This seed was found by u/none1122 (Image via Minecraft)

Emerald ores are rare, and finding them while exploring ravines doesn't happen very often. This seed generates a ravine with an emerald ore at 507, 16, 198. Players will also find a ruined portal close to spawn point at 152, 80, -568. There's also a Mineshaft next to the ruined portal at 248, 56, -504.

4) Four emerald vein (Seed: 733612214)

Four vein of emerald ores (Image via Minecraft)

This seed generates a vein of four emeralds in the latest version of the Minecraft pocket edition. Players must note that this seed will generate big veins of emerald ore only if the experimental Caves & Cliffs feature is turned on. The coordinates for the ore vein are 209, 81, 440.

3) Exposed vein of emerald ore (Seed: 488563883)

Emerald ore vein with four ores (Image via Minecraft)

This excellent bedrock seed generates four veins of emerald ores exposed on a mountain. The coordinates of the emerald ore vein are 306 86 190. It works on the latest version of Minecraft bedrock with the Caves & Cliffs feature turned on under experimental settings.

2) Two veins of exposed emerald ores (Seed: -114254281)

Exposed ores (Image via Minecraft)

With Caves & Cliffs toggled on, this seed will generate two exposed veins of emerald ores at -1501, 85, -911 and -1496, 80, -919. The first vein has four ores of emeralds, and the second vein has three. Very close to the above ores, there's another exposed vein of emeralds with four ores at -1541, 80, -881.

1) Five emerald vein and more (Seed: -926978883)

Image via Minecraft

This amazing bedrock seed generates three veins of exposed emerald ores, and one of them has five ores. The coordinates for all the veins in the picture are 1071, 86, -571. There's also a buried treasure unusually generated on a mountain at 904, 111, -568. The Caves & Cliffs feature needs to be turned on while generating a world using this seed.

Disclaimer: This article reflects the author's views.

Sportskeeda now has a dedicated Minecraft YouTube channel. Check here!

Edited by Shaheen Banu