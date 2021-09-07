5 best Minecraft resource packs by Vanilla Tweaks

The Minecraft community enjoys tweaking the game a lot. Various mods, datapacks, and resource packs are available on the internet to completely change how the game looks and feels. Resource packs can only change how the texture of blocks, GUI, and many other things look.

Vanilla Tweaks has created some of the best resource packs for Minecraft. Players can choose the features they want and download one file with all of them.

To use it, they need to move the downloaded file to the "resourcepacks" folder present in the application data folder of Minecraft and select them in-game.

Best Minecraft resource packs by Vanilla Tweaks

5) Smaller utilities

Smaller utilities (Image via Minecraft)

Players are often annoyed at how much space utilities in their main and off-hand are occupying on their screen. This also results in them sometimes not noticing a block or item on the ground while sprinting.

The smaller utilities resource pack makes it so that utilities such as food items, potions, and totems appear a lot smaller in the player's hands.

4) Quiter cows

A cow in the game (Image via Minecraft)

Quiter cows is an amazing resource pack that, as the name suggests, makes the cows a lot quieter in Minecraft. This will be highly beneficial for gamers who are annoyed by the noises made by cows in their cow farms.

3) Dragon Elytra

Dragon Elytra in the game (Image via Minecraft)

Dragon Elytra changes how the elytra looks to make it more like the Ender Dragon's wings. Players should try this resource pack combined with the Dragon Drops datapack. It would make it feel like the dragon dropped its wings upon death.

2) Variated Connected Bookshelves

Variated connected bookshelves in the game (Image via Minecraft)

All bookshelf blocks are the same in Minecraft, and they look weird when many are placed next to each other. This resource pack adds more variations to how books are put on shelves and makes the bookshelves connect.

1) Dark UI

Dark UI (Image via Minecraft)

Changing the game's stock GUI is arguably one of the best things that can be done using resource packs. As players can guess from the name, this resource pack makes the game's UI dark, making it more pleasing for the eyes to look at.

