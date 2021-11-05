5 best Minecraft roller coaster maps

Minecraft is known for its player-made maps. Each map brings unique content to the table, expanding upon Minecraft’s replayability. Map genres can include adventure, parkour, survival, puzzles, etc.

Rollercoaster maps are part of a phenomenon that has been sweeping the Minecraft community since before the game’s alpha, which was also when minecarts were added to the game. Initially, they were only used for storage but eventually came to be used for traveling as well.

This article will showcase some of the best rollercoaster maps in Minecraft.

Top 5 Minecraft maps for an epic rollercoaster adventure

5) Sven’s Epic Rollercoaster

This map was created by a player named SVENNEKE05. The rollercoaster in the map takes the player through many different areas, which seem to mimic the different biomes in Minecraft. The playtime for the map is 14 minutes. The different areas include a rainbow biome, a canyon biome, a snow biome, among many others. Also, the map is divided into sections.

Download the map here.

4) Amusement land

The Amusement Land map (Image via Minecraft)

This huge map contains a whopping 14 rollercoasters and 10 other entertainment areas, amidst a lot more. This is an updated version of the map of the same name, and is now much better optimized and has a ton of new features. The whole map is spread across an entire park, giving this map a lot of replayability.

Download this map here.

3) Journey to the Christmas tree

A Christmas tree in this mod (Image via Minecraft)

Journey to the Christmas tree is a parkour-based map. The theme for this map is Christmas and includes snow, Christmas trees, Santa Clauses, and presents. The map also consists of some rollercoaster tracks, which are fun to traverse the map with..

Download the map here.

2) Submersed

The Submersed map (Image via minecraftmaps)

This map is story-rich and takes the player on a journey through the seas. The player’s submarine has supposedly broken down, and the player is stranded on the map with some tools for survival. The player must then complete a set of challenges, from repairing the submarine to making an entire rollercoaster to traverse around the map.

Download this map here.

1) The Lord’s Castle

The Lord's Castle (Image via Minecraft)

This map is based around a huge castle, called the Lord’s Castle. It contains many interesting rooms which players are free to explore, including two rollercoasters. One rollercoaster is situated outside the castle, while the other one is inside. The player can also explore the wide variety of structures located outside the castle, as they contain some mini-games.

Download this map here.

Rollercoasters are as fun in Minecraft maps as they are in real life. They make for a glorious pastime in the game and are one of the most creative additions to the adventure game mode to date.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the opinion of the writer.

