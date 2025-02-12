5 best Minecraft RPG maps in 2025

The Minecraft community has always pushed the game's limits by making tons of immersive and content-filled maps, some of the best being RPG variants with huge worlds, deep stories, and challenging quests. Such maps are rich in storytelling, transforming Mojang's sandbox game into a deep role-playing experience.

This article lists five RPG maps that are good for anyone, whether they want to play solo or with a group of friends.

Note: Some aspects of this article reflect the personal and subjective opinions of the writer

Minecraft RPG maps that are fun to play in 2025

1) THE BLADE

THE BLADE (Image via Minecraft Maps/probably_a_monke/Mojang Studios)

THE BLADE's narrative revolves around a king who was slain in the town of Norwich by Nyx, one of the three demon guardians from the abyss. Only a true hero can defeat the beast and save everyone. It is your job to be this savior and complete the story.

As the chosen hero, you have to cross dangerous dungeons, escape with a character to the fragment lands, and ultimately confront the elusive abyss in another dimension.

The map offers a complex story filled with hidden secrets and challenges that require sharp reasoning and courage to overcome. It closely resembles a Minecraft survival server.

2) DELTA 2160

DELTA 2160 is an open-world RPG map set in a post-apocalyptic cyberpunk future. It features integrated vanilla shaders, a dynamic dialogue system, and custom weapons and vehicles, making it not only beautiful but also interactive. The gameplay centers on you, the player, battling zombies and completing various tasks throughout your journey.

Minecraft players can engage in intense shootouts, drive fast cars, and explore a vast world with mega-corporations, eccentric characters, and the looming threat of an asteroid collision. The map is multiplayer-compatible with up to three players, thus allowing joint exploration and combat.

3) Elden Lands

Elden Lands is a fantasy open-world RPG adventure where an ancient evil is rising, and the player must prevent its revival. With three unique starting points, a 10-square-mile map, and multiplayer support, the map offers nearly 10 hours of main story gameplay and an additional 30 hours of side quests and world exploration.

As players traverse this meticulously crafted terrain, they will encounter unique bosses, embark on quests, solve puzzles, and even learn magic from various teachers. This map is very similar to a Minecraft RPG server.

4) Vantania

Vantania (Image via Minecraft Maps/Redwulf85048/Mojang Studios)

Vantania offers over 30 hours of gameplay and is ideal for two players, although it can easily accommodate up to four. Its main storyline centers around your home being destroyed while you are away on a hunting trip. It's up to you to figure out what happened and impose justice. The map has a Quest Log system to help you track your progress in the narrative.

Among Vantania's features are three major cities that you'll have to delve into, each with its own culture and currency. More than 18 dungeons in the world have progressive loot and difficulty. In this detailed world, you can customize your play style with various gear or tools and discover references and Easter eggs from various classic games.

5) Diamond Sword RPG: Full Remaster

Diamond Sword RPG: Full Remaster is an RPG adventure map set in a vast world filled with ice palaces, mysterious forests, secret pyramids, and haunted graveyards. Players must embark on a quest to recover the legendary diamond sword to thwart an evil wizard's plan to envelop the lands in darkness.

The remastered gameplay offers a fresh experience for returning players, featuring 3D-modeled animated weapons and items, custom sound effects and music, new boss models, retextured mobs, and various improved features.

