5 best Minecraft seeds for consoles (2022)

Usually, when a Minecraft player creates a new world, the game randomly selects a world seed. However, by using a defined seed, players can generate a specific world with defined features including specifying biome arrangements, generated structures, or spawn points.

Fans who enjoy playing the game on current-gen consoles can try out some great seeds to enjoy. Currently, the game runs the Bedrock Edition codebase on consoles, meaning any seeds compatible with Minecraft: Bedrock Edition will work just fine on your console of choice, including PS4, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch. Bedrock also extends to the Windows 10 Edition of the game as well as its mobile version for Android and iOS.

While there are an essentially infinite number of seeds to appreciate, it doesn't hurt to take a look at some of the top options in November 2022.

Top Seeds to Enjoy in Minecraft for consoles

1) 542630838

This seed should be a great all-around option for Survival Mode (image via Mojang)

While this Minecraft seed doesn't stand out in any particular way, it's a very good general-use seed to enjoy in Survival Mode. Players will begin right next to a ruined portal where they can score some easy loot right from the start. Additionally, villages rest at (X: 200, Z: -328), (X: 792, Z: 120), (X: 72, Z: 696), and (X: -264, Z: 872), and some of them possess blacksmith shops to find some quality loot as well.

The northernmost village from spawn possesses its own ruined portal nearby at (X: 296, Z: -472), and there are many other structures to explore as well. A witch hut rests at (X: 808, Z: -712), and there is also a shipwreck at (X: -584, Z: 488).

2) 6123698275739311980

Clustered structures in this fashion are a rarity among Minecraft seeds (image via Mojang)

Every so often, a Minecraft seed generates in a particularly unusual way. This can be seen at work with this seed, as it clusters multiple generated structures incredibly close together. At (X: 184, Z: 152), players can find a village flanked by a pillager outpost and a ruined portal. To keep the villagers safe, Minecraft players will have to work quickly and either keep the villagers in their homes or defeat the pillagers.

Once the threat has been removed, players are free to loot the village and portal and trade with the villagers if they so choose.

3) -3832188667730420108

Players can feel safe on this seed's nearby mushroom island (image via Mojang)

For newer Minecraft players or complete beginners, a safe haven can be a place to learn the ropes of the game and stay away from the dangers of hostile mobs. However, the game doesn't tend to spawn players in locations where they can safely reside in Survival Mode and learn the game in non-Peaceful difficulty modes.

Players will begin this seed on a coastline, but if they can manage to craft a boat and head to (X: -307, Z: 222), they can find a mushroom island. The island's biome will prevent hostile mobs from spawning and is rife with food sources such as red/brown mushrooms and mushroom soup, which can be harvested from Mooshrooms by using a bowl.

4) 340883181811974

The large crater in this seed's starting area has plenty of secrets and is begging to be built upon (image via Mojang)

For Minecraft fans who love a natural wonder created by terrain, this seed may be for them. Right after spawning, players will notice a massive gorge placed in the taiga biome they find themselves in. As they delve into its depths, players will notice that the cold and stony crater has some lush cave biomes worth exploring. However, this crater also presents a remarkable opportunity to build a very impressive project within its confines.

Create a massive fortress in the crater, or just a shelter to call home while you explore the lush caves nearby. Just be sure to check out the nearby ruined portal at (X: 40, Z: 72) before you take the plunge.

5) 8558586801590466399

A nearby mountain range in this Minecraft seed is truly awe-inspiring (image via Chunkbase)

Every so often, Minecraft seeds generate terrain that can inspire awe, and this seed is one such example. Directly to the northeast of the spawn point, players can find a remarkable crescent-shaped mountain range that almost appears to be a volcano. The massive range has plenty of lava to harvest once you're ready and also obscures a shadowy Ancient City below its surface at (X: 88, Y: -51, Z: -296).

Before heading into the dark depths of the deep biome, it is worth taking a trip to the nearest village at (X: -488, Z: 104).

