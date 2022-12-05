5 best Minecraft seeds for diamonds (December 2022)

Diamonds are an important material in Minecraft, as they can be used to craft some of the highest-quality gear and blocks in the entire game. Due to this, many try to access diamonds quickly and effectively to get a leg up in their survival.

Since Minecraft updates every so often, the terrain generates differently over time when new implementations are introduced. Because of this, players will need to look for world seeds compatible with their current game version for an ideal diamond hunt.

Fortunately, there are more than a few great seeds to use in version 1.19+ when it comes to finding diamonds quickly and easily.

Minecraft 1.19+ Seeds great for obtaining Diamonds

1) -6328643996051345820 (Java)

Discovered by Minecraft Redditor The_Amazing_Creeper, this Java Edition seed provides quick access to diamonds as long as players are willing to make a quick trip to a large diamond vein.

Once players have an adequate enough tool to mine diamonds, all they need to do is head to (X: -200, Y: -58, Z: 1402) and find a vein that will provide approximately 18 diamonds once mined. However, if one enchants their pickaxe with Fortune, they can receive several more diamonds, probably upwards of 50 from a single vein.

Suffice it to say, this number of diamonds early on is hugely beneficial. This particular seed also has a helpful village near spawn at (X: -544, Z: 544). Two Nether portals also rest immediately next to the spawn point at (X: -280, Z: 56) and (X: 264, Z: 136), respectively.

2) -7460788801098795360 (Java)

This Minecraft seed features a large diamond vein and more than a few helpful structures (Image via Chunkbase)

Access to diamonds in this Minecraft seed is only the beginning, but they're worth seeking. A nearby vein from spawn at (X: 21, Y: -54, Z: 106) possesses approximately 21 diamonds to mine without any enchantments.

However, it's much advised that you enchant your pickaxe with Fortune before mining this vein for maximum returns. Regardless, once you've mined your diamond stash, you can head to nearby villages at (X: 624, Z: 112), (X: 192, Z: -384), and (X: -176, Z: -272) which may have blacksmith shops for extra diamond loot.

If you're hunting for some extra diamonds, it may not be a bad idea to check the nearby shipwrecks at (X: -248, Z: 216), (X: -136, Z: 504), and (X: -104, Z: 792).

3) -4406150980354303929 (Bedrock)

Ravines are still an excellent way to find diamonds in Minecraft (Image via Minecraft Wiki)

Since their inception, ravines have been an excellent way to collect free diamonds simply by exploring them. Granted, they can sometimes be dangerous due to hostile mobs being present and lava flowing freely in some areas.

However, if you're willing to venture deep into the ravines, you can easily find plenty of diamonds.

This particular seed provides plenty of ravines for you to explore, with the closest residing at (X: 70, Y: 43, Z: -126), (X: 157, Y: 32, Z: -48), and (X: 62, Y: 29, Z: 81).

4) -961983443257142428 (Java)

The right desert village can provide Minecraft players plenty of diamonds (Image via JPlaysPE/MCPEDL)

Villages are one of the best ways to acquire diamonds in Minecraft, thanks to the presence of blacksmith shops in some villages. These shops possess loot chests (one on the base floor, one hidden in the attic) that often offer high-quality items such as obsidian, horse armor, and even diamonds.

Since this is the case, village-rich seeds are excellent for finding early diamonds, and this particular Java seed has plenty of villages to choose from.

Village Coordinates (Closest to Spawn)

(X: -208, Z: -352)

(X: -320, Z: 160)

(X: 144, Z: 368)

(X: 560, Z: 144)

(X: -176, Z: 656)

(X: 288, Z: 864)

(X: 544, Z: 864)

5) 703834489 (Bedrock)

Every so often, a seed can absolutely floor players with how it generates. This Bedrock seed is one such example, as it provides immediate access to both villages with multiple blacksmith shops and has buried diamond veins directly under the villages.

A stronghold and Nether portal can also be found directly within the vicinity of the villages, making this Bedrock seed ideal for speedrunning or starting off on a strong foot.

For detailed guides, walkthroughs, tips & more, check out SK Minecraft Wiki

