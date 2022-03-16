What are ravines in Minecraft? Everything you need to know

Ravines, also known as canyons, are natural occurrences in Minecraft that resemble a large crack in the layers of a game world. They sometimes appear deep underground but can also be seen on the surface of game worlds.

Though they can seem dangerous to traverse, ravines are typically connected to cave systems, which have structures like mineshafts or house valuable ore blocks.

Ravines have plenty of ore blocks depending on how deep into the earth they run. They can even have flowing water and lava.

With so much to offer, it's no surprise that some players are willing to descend into ravines and explore them.

Additional information about ravines in Minecraft

A ravine including water, lava, and diamond ore (Image via Minecraft and Chill/Youtube)

Depending on the version of Minecraft, ravines can generate in varying lengths and heights. Java Edition ravines are typically between 27 to 62 blocks wide. Bedrock ravines, however, can sometimes run all the way down to the bedrock layer of a world. Ravines tend to be approximately 15 blocks wide, though this varies depending on how a given world generates.

The ledges within and on top of ravines often yield precious ores. If the generation requirements are correct, ravines can even allow slimes to spawn, giving players an opportunity to collect items like slimeballs.

If ravines run tall enough, they can even have lava pools at their foundation, so players should be careful about where they step.

Overall, ravines ignore many generated structures in Minecraft and can sometimes be connected to them. This includes mineshafts, villages, woodland mansions, and many more structures.

Ravines can also intersect with rivers, frozen rivers, and swamps. They can even be found underwater. Since ravines can generate in so many areas and collide with other structures generated in a world, players should always keep an eye out for them.

Although falling into a ravine is a bad way to die, players can take certain safety precautions to avoid a fall.

Using things like water buckets to create a flowing water source down into the ravine is helpful. Players can place a water bucket on the ledge of a ravine and float down safely once the coast is clear.

Players can also swim up through the water once they've finished their exploration and collect the water source block placed on the cliff.

Players are advised to explore a ravine if they ever come across one. You never know what you might find, and it's wise to capitalize on every opportunity to get quality blocks and materials. As long as players exercise caution, there shouldn't be much to worry about.

