5 best Minecraft seeds for diamonds in November 2021

Diamonds are some of the most useful resources in Minecraft that players can use to craft reliable tools and armor items.

However, collecting diamonds is not an easy task. To make things easier for themselves, players can use custom seeds to play in worlds where the location of a few diamonds is known.

Best seeds to easily farm diamonds in Minecraft

5) Desert Temple with emeralds and diamonds (Seed: 1136332378)

A Desert Temple (Image via Minecraft)

Using this Bedrock Edition seed, the player is spawned less than 150 blocks away from a desert temple. This structure is known for having high-quality loot such as diamonds and enchanted books.

While exploring the desert temple that is close to the spawn in this seed, players will find three diamonds and emeralds.

4) Blacksmith house in abandoned village (Seed: 14525714)

An abandoned village in the game (Image via Minecraft)

Blacksmith houses are famous among Minecraft players because these village houses are the only ones that can have diamonds in their loot chest.

This Java Edition seed spawns the player about two hundred blocks away from an abandoned village with a blacksmith house. The chest of the blacksmith house has six diamonds, one iron pickaxe, and a few other items. The coordinates of the village are 92, 65, 95.

3) Nether Fortress (Seed: -1242917595855049422)

Diamonds in a chest (Image via Minecraft)

This is a fantastic Java Edition seed for players who enjoy exploring the dangerous Nether dimension. At 292 53 167, there is a loot chest in a Nether fortress that has six diamonds.

2) Jungle Pyramid with six diamonds (Seed: -1969652990125137044)

A Jungle Pyramid (Image via Minecraft)

Coming across a jungle pyramid that has diamonds is uncommon. However, the jungle pyramid generated in this Java seed at -1353, 78, -3513 has not one but six diamonds in its hidden chest. The hidden chest is behind the wall on which the levers for the traps are.

1) Sixty diamonds in the end city (Seed: 233458582470766)

Loot found in the end city (Image via Minecraft)

This Java seed generates an end city at 92, 60, -2265 that has phenomenal loot. From its chests, players can acquire sixty diamonds and many enchanted diamond tools and armor items.

End cities are popular structures as end ships in these cities are the only source for Elytras.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the opinion of the writer.

Edited by Danyal Arabi