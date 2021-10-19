5 best Minecraft seeds for diamonds in October 2021

Diamonds are a valuable resource in Minecraft. They can be used to craft armor, weapons, and much more. Yet diamonds are incredibly rare, and Minecraft players may have difficulty locating them.

Luckily for Minecraft players, there are ways that players can increase their chances of finding them in-game. One way that they can do this is by using a custom world seed. World seeds control how Minecraft worlds generate in-game.

Players can use world seeds to easily locate in-game resources such as biomes, generated structures, and materials. They can be incredibly useful for finding diamonds. Not sure what world seeds to use? Here’s our list of the five best Minecraft seeds for diamonds in October 2021.

Which are the best Minecraft seeds for diamonds this month?

5) Villagers and pillagers (380522958)

An image of a pillager outpost in-game (Image via Minecraft)

This fun seed drops the player off close to a village, where they can find a loot chest with several diamonds inside. There is also a pillager outpost at 619 70 575, so players should be extra cautious when traversing this area in-game.

Platform: Bedrock Edition 1.17.1

4) Twin desert temples (-4295284396851726054)

An image of a desert temple in-game (Image via Minecraft)

This seed is great for Minecraft players looking for an adventurous start to their game. There is also a second desert temple not far away, where the player can find several diamonds.

Second desert temple coordinates: (-196, 69, 282)

Platform: Bedrock Edition 1.17.1

3) Spruce village and mansion (-1501147559)

An image of a mansion and spruce village in-game (Image via PetrifiedBloom on Reddit)

This seed is great for Minecraft players who are willing to do some extra adventuring in-game. It starts the player off in close proximity to a spruce village. The village is within walking distance of a woodland mansion. Between the two structures, Minecraft players should be able to find several diamonds in-game.

Village coordinates: (740, ~, 140)

Platform: Java Edition 1.8 (Snapshot 21w41a)

2) Village loot (1878725369)

An image of many kinds of villagers in-game (Image via Minecraft)

This Minecraft seed starts the player off just a short distance away from a village. The village has several loot chests, where players can find several diamonds. Emeralds, saddles, and iron can also be found, as well as some iron tools and armor. This seed is great for players who want diamonds without having to go through the hassle of mining.

Platform: Bedrock Edition 1.17.1

1) Shattered peaks and lush caves (-6120597020176874643)

An image of a player looking down from a shattered peaks biome (Image via Minecraft)

This seed starts Minecraft players off near one of the game's shattered peaks biomes. Players can travel to the bottom of this biome to find an expansive lush cave biome. Several veins of diamond can be found in this cave and those surrounding it.

Lush cave coordinates: (-2777, 40, 193)

Platform: Java Edition 1.8 (Snapshot 21w40a)

With so many uses in-game, diamonds are a valuable but hard-to-find resource for Minecraft players. Luckily, custom world seeds can help players locate diamonds quickly and easily.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the opinion of the writer.

