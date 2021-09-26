5 best Minecraft seeds for easy diamonds

Obtaining diamonds is one of the most amusing things to do in Minecraft. If the player is starting a new survival world, they can use seeds that generate a world where it is easy to get a few diamonds.

Some of the seeds that provide diamonds have blacksmith houses at spawn or caves with exposed ores. To use seeds, players need to type or copy and paste them into the seed box that can be found in the more options while creating a world.

Best Minecraft seeds for easily obtaining diamonds

5) Diamonds in a desert temple (Seed: 6407126555973309220)

Loot found in one chest of the temple (Image via Minecraft)

Desert temples are structures that can be seen only in the desert biome. Each of them has four chests, with chances of having rare items like diamonds and golden apples.

After creating a world using this Java Edition seed, players can find a desert temple about two hundred blocks away from spawn that has three diamonds in one chest and a golden apple in another. The coordinates of the temple are 35, 69, 90.

4) Diamonds in a mineshaft (Seed: 1123769652)

Diamond ore vein (Image via Minecraft)

This is a seed for Bedrock Edition players who enjoy exploring mineshafts. Mineshafts are some of the largest structures in the game that can have a lot of exposed ores. This seed generates a mineshaft that has two diamond ore veins at 1211, 8, -1 and 1203, 8, 15.

3) Two blacksmith houses (Seed: -2479804741729234404)

Village with blacksmith houses (Image via Minecraft)

Blacksmith houses are well known among Minecrafters as they are the only villager house that has chances of having diamonds inside their chests. This Java Edition seed will spawn its users right next to a village that has not one but two blacksmith houses.

Sadly, the first blacksmith house does have any diamonds. However, the second house covers up for it by having five diamonds.

2) Thirteen diamond ore vein (Seed: 797826305088193940)

A huge diamond ore vein (Image via Minecraft)

Mining diamond ores is highly satisfying, but the chances of finding them are not that high. In this Java Edition seed, players can find a diamond vein of an unreal size at -290, 9, -188. The vein has thirteen diamond ores.

It is recommended for players to use a Fortune enchanted pickaxe to get even more diamonds out of that vein.

1) Two veins of diamonds next to each other (Seed: 3113466)

Enormous diamond ore veins (Image via Minecraft)

Like the previous seed, this one is for Java Edition as well. In one of the ravines generated in this world, players can find two veins of diamond ores attached to each other at 270, 12, -258. Minecraft players can get sixteen diamonds from there as both veins have eight ores.

Note: The article reflects the opinions of the writer.

