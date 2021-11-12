5 best Minecraft seeds for emeralds in November 2021

Emeralds are one of the rarest minerals in Minecraft. Used as a form of currency when trading with the game’s villager mobs, naturally generated emeralds are even more difficult to find than diamonds.

Luckily, there are ways to work around this, such as using a custom world seed. Seeds control how worlds generate in Minecraft. They’re an excellent and reliable way for players to locate materials like emeralds in-game.

Not sure which world seed to use? Here’s a list of the five best Minecraft seeds for finding emeralds in November 2021.

5 best Minecraft seeds for locating emeralds in November 2021

5) Surface Level Ore (-758180888)

A player mines emeralds in-game. Image via Minecraft.

Players using this Minecraft seed will find an emerald ore not far from spawn and completely exposed. The ore is easy to find and mine, making this an excellent seed for players who want easy access to emeralds. The coordinates for the exposed emerald ore are 29, 71, -89.

Platform: Bedrock 1.18

4) Shipwreck Loot (-4239079602425784498)

Emeralds often generate in shipwrecks and are buried in treasure chests. (Image via Minecraft)

This Minecraft seed starts the player off in a Birch forest, near the shores of a vast ocean. A shipwreck lies not far away.

Players can find four emeralds, four diamonds, and a Heart of the Sea in the shipwreck’s buried treasure chest. The chest is only a few blocks away from the wreck itself.

Platform: Java 1.18 (Snapshot 21w43a)

3) Village Chests (1878725369)

An image of a village in-game. (Image via Minecraft)

Players using this Minecraft seed will start off directly next to a village. In this village, gamers will be able to find several loot chests.

These chests have emeralds as well as other valuable items such as diamonds, saddles, and armor. That makes this an excellent seed for players who want easy access to valuables early on in-game.

Platform: Bedrock 1.17.1

2) Exposed Emerald Vein (2533362740147794012)

Several exposed emerald ore can be found in this world seed. (Image via Minecraft)

This seed starts the player off just North of a stony-peaks biome. Here, players can find several mountains.

On top of one of these mountains is an exposed vein of emerald ore. With no other blocks covering them, these emeralds are incredibly easy for players to find and mine.

There are three emerald ores in this vein. Players can find them at the coordinates -1469, 171, 934. A few other emeralds can be found near their vicinity.

Platform: Java 1.18 (Snapshot 21w44a)

1) 28 Emeralds (-91538277)

An image of many exposed emerald ores (Image via u/ravennn25 on Reddit)

With four veins of emerald ore only a short walk from spawn, players using this Minecraft seed should have no trouble finding emeralds. These gems are already out in the open and they can be found on the top of a mountain.

Players can track them down by using the coordinates -125, 79, -95.

Platform: Bedrock 1.17.1

Edited by Mason J. Schneider