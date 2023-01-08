5 best Minecraft seeds for exploring caves

Before the Caves & Cliffs and the Wild Update, Minecraft caves were quite dull and uninteresting. However, the introduction of three new biomes and multiple world generational features in the recent major updates has made cave exploration much more fun.

The new underground biomes include lush caves, dripstone caves, and the deep dark, out of which the deep dark is the scariest.

Players can always use custom seeds to generate specific Minecraft worlds where exploring their favorite cave biome is easy. Doing so is quite simple, as players only need to copy and paste the seed in the game on the world generation screen.

Disclaimer: This article reflects the opinions of the writer.

Best Minecraft seeds for cave biomes

5) Huge opening that leads to the deep dark (Seed: 244907998477640924)

A hole in the ground in the plains biome (Image via Mojang)

Having to dig downward for hundreds of blocks is one of the most boring things to do. Therefore, it's always nice to have a naturally generated path that leads to lower Y levels.

An ancient city (Image via Mojang)

This seed will have an entrance to the ground at -92, 117, 201, which will lead both Java and Bedrock Edition players to the Y level at which ancient cities are found. Journeying into this hole, players will find an ancient city at -303, -51, 208.

Before exploring the ancient city, players can stay at a taiga village that is very close to the spawn while they collect basic tools and armor items. The coordinates of the village are 79, 121, -189.

4) Pillager outpost, village, mineshaft, and a huge cave at spawn (Seed: -2704739680354707985)

A pillager outpost guarding a cave entrance (Image via Mojang)

One of the least seen structures in the Overworld of Minecraft is the pillager outpost. It is a tower made of wood and cobblestone that is inhabited by pillagers. This Java Edition seed will spawn its users about 100 blocks away from one.

Dripstone cave with mineshaft (Image via Mojang)

The pillagers of this structure guard the tower and the entrance behind it, going through which will lead players into a huge dripstone cave with a mineshaft. Exploring further, players will find an ancient city there as well.

Moving towards the south of the spawn point, a small plains village can be located from which players can get food items.

3) A very deep cave (Seed: 609791447)

A huge cave in Minecraft (Image via Mojang)

One of the most exciting features of the Minecraft Caves & Cliffs update was the new world generation height. As the world height has increased, taller mountains and deeper caves have started generating. This Java seed has one of the deepest caves ever seen at 11, 178, -193, which is around 200 blocks deep.

2) A cool lush cave with mineshaft (Seed: 61745200092846642)

Steve on a boat infront of a lush cave (Image via Mojang)

This seed for Minecraft Java Edition 1.19 has a really cool lush cave entrance at -998, 63, 427. It is surprisingly big and has parts of a mineshaft hanging by chains. Not too far from the coordinates mentioned earlier, a woodland mansion can be located at -1058, 99, 766.

1) Outpost, mansion, and lush caves (Seed: 167826389359076639)

An outpost and mansion at spawn (Image via Mojang)

This seed for Java Edition has one of the most breathtaking spawn points. Logging into this world, the player is spawned right in front of two of the rarest Overworld structures, the pillager outpost and the woodland mansion.

What makes the spawn even better is the beautiful snowy mountains that surround the two structures. Next to the mansion, there is a cave entrance that opens up to a gigantic lush cave biome. Below the lush cave, the infamous deep dark cave can also be found.

For detailed guides, walkthroughs, tips & more, check out SK Minecraft Wiki

Poll : 0 votes