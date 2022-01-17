5 Best Minecraft Seeds for Factions (2022)

Minecraft Factions is a form of multiplayer, where players can come together to form groups called “factions” and claim an area of land as their own. Though Minecraft Faction servers vary in terms of gameplay from one another, they generally include PvP aspects to them.

For someone new to this concept, it might appear as a plain team-based PvP combat game mode, however, there is more to it than that. Each faction has their own base that they need to build, in order to defend themselves, deposit their resources and grow stronger.

This article will list down the five best Minecraft seeds that players can use to create a new Faction Server. These seeds work in both Minecraft Java 1.18 Edition and Minecraft Bedrock 1.18 Edition, due to seed parity.

Note: The list present in the article reflects the views of the writer.

5 Best seeds for Minecraft Factions

5) 21 Biomes near spawn

Seed: -1602964645

Map for 21 Biomes near spawn (Image via Chunkbase)

For players looking to have different factions in different biomes, this seed is perfect for them. Players can make their faction base in the cold, deserted mountains or hidden within the dense Dark Oak forest. These biomes are not very far from each other, making for an immersive experience as danger looms around every corner.

4) Mushroom Island, Badlands, massive Dark Oak forest

Seed: -1000991303

Mushroom island, Dark Oak Forest and Badlands near spawn (Image via Chunkbase)

Players spawn in a sparse jungle forest with an ocean in front of them. Players can create their factions and build their bases in an array of biomes that this seed has to offer. From the large Mushroom island to the Mountainous Badlands, this seed offers amazing terrain for players to build and collect resources.

3) Bamboo jungle spawn

Seed: 1485988664

Spawning on the border of Bamboo Jungle and Dark Oak Forest (Image via Chunkbase)

This seed gives players an exceptional spawn on the border of the Bamboo jungle and Dark Oak forest. Players can split up and go to live either in the thick impassable forests enclosed by Frozen Peaks or the beautiful Plains scattered with flowers. All these biomes can be found within close proximity of each other.

2) Greenery between two deserts

Seed: -1716649552

Badlands, Forests and Frozen Desert (Image via Reddit by EdyMapCreator2)

This is a one-of-a-kind seed that spawns players between two deserts. In the West lies the hot, dry, and sandy Desert and Badlands while in the East lies the cold, desolate and uninhabitable Frozen wasteland. To the North, players can also find Jungle and Dark Oak forests to set up their Faction base. This seed provides players with a variety of biomes to choose from.

1) Frozen apocalypse

Seed: -883127078

Frozen Apocalypse (Image via Chunkbase)

Players spawn on a Snowy beach surrounded by Snowy Taiga in this seed. This beautiful yet inhospitable terrain makes it perfect to build high and mighty bases that are easy to defend. The world has towering mountains that go above the clouds along with deep caves that go down to Bedrock.

Edited by Danyal Arabi