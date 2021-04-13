5 best Minecraft seeds for farming XP

Experience points are a valuable resource in Minecraft. Many Minecraft gameplay and features require players to have XP levels. Like most resources in-game, gamers can also farm XP.

Many XP farms in Minecraft only work at a specific locations, such as a guardian farm, mob spawner farm, and more. A guardian farm only works at an ocean monument, whereas mob spawner farms require a spawner.

Using seeds, players can create a world as per their liking and demand. Some seeds have beautiful terrain generation, whereas others excel at providing various resources right at the spawn point.

This article features some of the best seeds for farming XP in Minecraft.

Five best Minecraft seeds for farming XP

#5 - Exposed zombie spawner in a village

Image via u/Junkertown

Seed: -4229914968832314522

Version: Java Edition 1.16+

Coordinate for zombie spawner: 13/70/36

This seed spawns the player right next to a village. There's also something weird about this village. It has a spawner for villagers' natural predators: zombies.

At coordinates 237/67/162, players can find a ruined portal leading to a blaze rod spawner. If that's not good enough, check out the pillager outpost at -200/68/-200. This seed has all the things needed for a zombie farm, blaze farm, and pillager farm close to the spawn.

#4 - Double Spawner at the stronghold

Image via u/syria_guy

Seed: 939768985

Version: Bedrock Edition 1.16+

Coordinates: 169/42/960

In this seed, players can find two spawners close to each other in the nearest stronghold. Players can activate both of these spawners and farm double the amount of XP.

Other than this, the player spawns near a village and can earn some easy experience points through villager trading.

#3 - Three mob spawners close to each other

Image via u/Lieniert

Seed: -6124344959755810533

Version: Java Edition 1.16

Coordinates: 113/-25/75

Finding three spawners close to each other is very rare in Minecraft. This seed features two dungeon spawners and a mineshaft spider spawner at a distance of 10 blocks from each other. Players can use all three spawners to create a mega XP farm.

#2 - Double zombie spawner and a glitched witch hut

Image via u/Environmental_Sky234

Seed: 820024129

Version: Bedrock Edition 1.16

Coordinates: 223/60/-7

This seed offers two zombie spawners near the spawn point. There is also a glitched witch hut that players can use to make a witch farm. The only downside to this seed is the ugly swamp biome.

#1 - Four Nether Fortress and three blaze spawners

Image via u/Ok_Cat237

Seed: 81214790

Version: Java Edition 1.16

Coordinates: -22/67/109

Using three blaze spawners, players can create a highly efficient blaze Rod XP farm in Minecraft. There are four nether fortresses near the nether spawn point. Also, these spawners are in the soul sand valley, due to which the spawn rates are incredibly high.