5 best Minecraft seeds to find gold and emeralds

Seeds are a unique bunch of numbers and letters that Minecraft uses to generate terrain and structures. Everything, including biomes and ore generation, depends on the seed used for generating the world.

Usually, players create a world with random seeds. However, they can also use custom seeds to get a headstart in the new world. Some seeds feature beautiful terrain generation, while others give quick access to loot items like iron, gold, emeralds, and so on.

Using gold, players can go directly to the nether without worrying about piglins. They can also barter gold for valuable items like ender pearls and obsidian blocks. Similarly, emeralds are also pretty helpful for villager trading. This article shares some amazing Minecraft seeds for finding emeralds and gold.

Minecraft seeds to find gold and emeralds

#5 - Ruined portal and village at spawn

Gold from portal (Image via u/coolgamer2737 on Reddit)

Seed: -6742582339419122178

Version: Java Edition 1.17

Coordinates: spawn point

Ruined portals are one of the best ways to obtain gold in Minecraft. They can generate with gold blocks and with gold items in loot chests. In this seed, players spawn near a ruined portal and taiga village.

The ruined portal contains two gold blocks and has an enchanted golden apple in its loot chest. One of the villagers' chests also has complete iron armor. Players can trade a variety of items with villagers and obtain emeralds.

#4 - Plain village at spawn

Plain village near ruined portal (Image via u/Punxiy on Reddit)

Seed: -1759259689

Version: Bedrock Edition 1.17

Coordinates: spawn point

This seed is similar to the last one, but for Bedrock Edition. Players spawn near a big plain village with many villagers. Near this village, players can also find a ruined portal with two gold blocks.

Lucky players may get some emeralds from loot chests in the village. However, those not blessed by luck can obtain emeralds through trading in Minecraft.

#3 - Ruined portal leading to a bastion remnant

Ruined portal (Image via u/Taranimus-TTH on Reddit)

Seed: -6709002240483499613

Version: Java Edition 1.17

Coordinates: spawn point

In this Minecraft seed, players spawn near a ruined portal in a forest. While this portal doesn't have shiny gold blocks, players can get them by going to the nether. This ruined portal opens up inside a bastion remnant. From here, players can get up to 16 gold blocks.

#2 - Pillager outpost near a ruined portal

Pillagers at spawn (Image via u/The-Real-Willyum on Reddit)

Seed: 6604734750306683853

Version: Java Edition 1.17

Coordinates: spawn point

This seed is scary at the start, as players have to face the hordes of pillagers spawning near the outpost. However, after progressing further into the game, players can build an emerald farm in Minecraft.

There is also a ruined portal near spawn with a gold block.

#1 - Spawn close to a jungle temple, badlands, and plain village

Seed: -1565839773

Version: Bedrock Edition 1.16+

Coordinates: spawn point

In this seed, players spawn near a jungle temple. In Minecraft, jungle temples can contain resources like iron, gold, emeralds, and even diamonds. Players can also go for an emerald search in the nearby mountains or trade with villagers in the plains biome.

