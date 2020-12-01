Minecraft island seeds are great for players who are looking to develop their own remote base or build on an already-generated in-game island.

Islands have been premier holiday destinations for just as long as people have been going on vacation. Many have been developed into all-inclusive resorts, a few have naturally grown and maintained their own local communities while others have remained unsoiled beacons of nature.

In Minecraft, islands can sometimes be found scattered across the landscapes of different seeds. It is then up to the player to decide what they want to shape their own island into.

Given below are five Minecraft seeds, with varying islands, that players can visit in-game.

5 best Minecraft seeds for island getaways

#5 Shielded Island Oasis

Shielded Island Oasis (Image via Minecraft & Chill/YouTube)

The island in this Minecraft seed already has plenty of protection from the natural mountainside. Here, players will be able to find a remote oasis that is tucked into the pocket of a towering mountain.

Players can develop their own remote base on this island and could use the natural surroundings to their advantage.

Cords: 566, -62

Platform: Bedrock

Seed: 1353736204

#4 Lonely Mountain Island

Lonely Mountain Island (Image via Minecraft & Chill/YouTube)

In this seed, Minecraft players will find a quaint remote island with natural fauna. This little island is practically begging players to develop it into something unique or grand.

However, players could also leave this island undisturbed as it is quiet, beautiful and simplistic on its own.

Platform: Bedrock

Seed: 1252766726

#3 Island Outpost

Island Outpost (Image via Minecraft & Chill/YouTube)

Minecraft players who chose to explore this island will be greeted by some hostile Pillagers, who have already claimed the island for their own. Battle-ready players could make their way to this outpost and conquer the hostile enemies, claiming both their treasure and island.

Once the hostile mobs are gone, players can demolish the outpost or remodel it into their base of operations.

Platform: Bedrock

Seed: 540952873

#2 Island Fishing Village

Island Fishing Village (Image via Minecraft & Chill/YouTube)

Minecraft players who visit this island seed will have some friendly villagers to enjoy the scenery with. There is a natural village that has already been spawned onto the island, and it is rich with resources, equipment, and food.

These are all necessities that a player will need to successfully venture forward. A player can also stay a while and make themselves at home. All a player needs to do is to build their own house to join this already-established community.

Players who are looking for ideas on types of houses to build may find this article very helpful.

Cords: 2733, 202

Platform: Bedrock

Seed: 275796975

#1 Island of Ice

Island of Ice (Image via Minecraft & Chill/YouTube)

Much of the world is transitioning into the winter months of the year, and Minecraft has an island that could match that well. In this seed, players will find a rather large island that is surrounded by a frozen ocean and ice.

Players who are not afraid of the cold have the potential to feel at home here once they build a house of their own.

Cords: 277, 51

Platform: Bedrock

Seed: -371884343

