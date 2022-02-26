5 best Minecraft seeds for Netherite in February 2022

Minecraft is known for its huge open worlds and dynamic world generation. Each world is different from its sister realms, which makes for a unique Minecraft experience every time a player jumps into the game.

Each Minecraft world is identified by a string of numbers or words, known as a seed.

Netherite is the strongest and most durable material in the game. Like other ores in the game, it must first be discovered and mined in its raw form, known as Ancient Debris.

It then has to be smelted in a furnace to produce a Netherite ingot, which allows players to make weapons, tools, armor, and more from it. This article will talk about some of the best seeds to find Netherite this month.

Minecraft: Top 5 seeds to find Netherite

5) Three Netherite ingots (Seed: -3361410494056691919)

This seed spawns players in the middle of a forest biome, perfect for early-game materials like wood, food, water, and stone. Once they have mined enough materials, players are advised to make their way to the Nether.

If players head to the coordinates below, they can find a treasure bastion, one of the four types of Bastion structures in the game. At the very center of the Bastion is a treasure room, where players can find three netherite ingots.

Netherite scraps can be found in other chests scattered around the Bastion.

Coordinates for Bastion core: (-319, 37, -573)

4) Good spawns (Seed: 5628804233082131096)

A player using netherite armor (Image via Minecraft)

This seed spawns players near a village, which can be a perfect start in the Overworld with respect to resources, food, and shelter. A ruined portal can be found nearby as well, which leads to a Nether spawn within sight of a Bastion.

The Bastion contains more than three blocks of Ancient Debris and seven netherite scraps.

3) Spawn near scrap (Seed: 328662229)

Netherite scrap and ingots (Image via Minecraft)

This Bedrock Edition seed spawns players on a mountain near a Taiga biome to the north and an acacia biome to the east. If players make a nether portal at spawn, they can access the Bastion right off the bat.

The Bastion’s chest contains six netherite scraps, which can aid the player in making netherite ingots later on in the game.

2) Tons of resources (Seed -4619506560204378330)

This seed spawns players in a world full of resources and valuable structures in easy-to-locate locations. A woodland mansion can be located by following the coordinates given below. In addition to the mansion’s loot, players can find three enchanted golden apples as well.

Over in the nether, one can find a nether fortress on spawn. A Bastion can be found within a 1000 block radius from the entry portal, where players can discover a whopping four netherite ingots.

1) A surplus of valuable resources (4146472180283532830)

Netherite tools in Minecraft (Image via Minecraft)

The biggest attraction in this seed is the treasure Bastion located close to the Nether spawn. The coordinates for the Bastion are given below. Players can find a ton of valuable loot and useful resources inside the Bastion’s chests.

Netherite ingots, ancient debris, netherite scraps, and diamonds can be seen scattered all over the structure.

Coordinates for Bastion: (142, ~, -782)

Seeds help players have a little bit of control over what type of world they spawn in, with respect to structures, mobs, resources, items, and more. Having a surplus in one's seed really helps with progression.

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul