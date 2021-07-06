5 best Minecraft seeds for rare loot and ores in July 2021

For Minecraft players, it is vital to collect and utilize resources as efficiently as possible, as finding some rare ores is tough. Knowing the correct height of the ore generation will always help the player in getting them faster.

To make the start of their Minecraft life easy, players can use specific seeds to generate unique worlds that will grant them easy loot at the beginning as a headstart.

Minecraft seeds are codes that players can only use when creating their Minecraft world. Since these codes do not work cross-platform, players will not be able to use Bedrock edition seeds in the Java edition of the game and vice versa.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the opinion of the writer.

Minecraft seeds for rare loot and ores

5) Spawn close to a village with ravine

Village with a small opening into a ravine (Image via Minecraft)

Seed: -4100875858698083715

Platform: Java Edition

Coordinates of the village: 59 64 125

This great seed spawns the player about 184 blocks away from a beautiful village weirdly generated between the taiga and plains biome. The village also has a small hole in the middle that opens up into a ravine.

Players can use this seed to have a safe start in their survival world in this village. And once ready, they can explore the ravine and mine ores present in it.

4) Desert temple within walking distance from spawn

A desert village in the game (Image via Minecraft)

Seed: 2220640842947340535

Platform: Java Edition

Coordinates of the temple: 102 69 -189

Players who enjoy building in desert biomes must try this seed as it spawns them in a desert with a temple about 300 blocks away. The desert temple has rare items such as enchanted books.

3) 17 diamond ores in one place

Seed found by u/Joyntie (Image via Minecraft)

Seed: 3113466

Platform: Java edition

Coordinates: 266 13 -266 facing east

Diamonds will usually generate in blobs of 10 ores maximum, but a Redditor found this rare seed that generates 17 diamond ore at the same place.

Players must note that this seed may or may not generate the same veins in version 1.17 of Minecraft as this version has glitches related to diamond ore generation.

2) Six Ancient debris vein

Naturally generated six ancient debris vein (Image via u/Hyplosion720)

Seed: 5403920099782033818

Version: Java Edition 1.16.4

Coordinates: -548 14 -208

Finding 2-3 ancient debris in a single vein is rare, but finding six in one vein is close to unattainable. This seed breaks the rules of Minecraft by naturally generating six ancient debris in one place.

1) Village close to spawn with great loot

Loot found from structures close to spawn (Image via u/revlipoki)

Seed: 25615290438134

Platform: Java Edition

Players looking for a seed with amazing loot to start their journey in Minecraft must try this seed. This rare seed was found by u/revlipoki about six months ago, in which the player spawns about ten blocks away from a village with great loot.

Check out Sportskeeda Minecraft's YouTube channel for all the latest game updates.

Edited by Shaheen Banu