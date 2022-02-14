5 best Minecraft seeds from Reddit this week

Seeds are the identity of any Minecraft world. Many players love to dive into their Minecraft experience without knowing what lies ahead. However, others like to know where they're spawning, what structures are located near their spawn, and how the terrain generation plays. Seeds help them locate such worlds.

While on their journey through the near-infinite sandbox worlds of Minecraft, players can encounter hundreds of different structures and other notable sights. Often, players take the seeds of such worlds and share them with the game's community on Reddit.

Minecraft 1.18: Top 5 seeds this week

Reddit has a number of subreddits that are meant for sharing content related to the game. One of these subreddits is r/Minecraftseeds, where players share seeds with unusual or profitable qualities.

This article will talk about some of the best seeds in the 1.18 version of the game.

5) Jungle with one tree (Seed: 5255823060500105168)

The seed spawns the player on top of a gigantic piece of rock that’s sticking out of the ground. The natural formation is surrounded by the ocean. Players will need to traverse it to find additional pieces of land. A tiny jungle biome can be found on the rock, with a solitary jungle tree jnside it.

4) Shipwreck in the Arctic (Seed: -4871209029532954993)

This seed has an ice biome where a shipwreck can be seen spawning right beside an iceberg. This simulates a possible collision of the ship into the iceberg. While the ice biome is relatively barren, players can loot the shipwreck to possibly net some great loot and carry on their in-game journey.

Coordinates for shipwreck: (-136, ~, 104)

3) Three villages and Woodland Mansion at spawn (Seed: 92182)

This seed spawns players on the border of two biomes; a plains biome and a forest biome. Three villages can be found fairly near the spawn, with two in the plains and one in the. Futher to the south, but still relatively close to spawn, players can find the elusive Woodland Mansion and pillage it for loot.

Coordinates for Stronghold and Geode: (1093,19,928)

2) All wood types near spawn (Seed: 11003249)

This seed can give any new player (or builder) a dream start. Players spawn in a Taiga biome. However, they will soon notice that the world spawn is surrounded by every major forested biome in the game, which includes the six Overworld forest biomes (oak, spruce, birch, jungle, acacia, dark oak).

1). Woodland Mansion Spawn (Seed: - 1125899910921402)

This seed spawns players on the roof of a Woodland Mansion, one of the rarest and most profitable structures in the game. However, it is advised that players farm resources in the nearby dark oak forest first, as the mansion is usually filled with dangerous mobs like skeletons, zombies, spiders, and creepers

Minecraft is one of the most immersive games of all time. The game's random world and terrain generation allow for strange and unusual instances like structures merging into each other, rare ores generating in large numbers, or crazy spawn locations.

The seed parity feature in the Caves and Cliffs part 2 update allows players from both Bedrock and Java Edition to play on the same seeds.

