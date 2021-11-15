5 best Minecraft seeds for SMP on 1.17.1 version

Minecraft seeds are codes that players can enter when creating a new world. The world generation entirely depends on the seed used, and a particular seed will generate the same world if the game is running on the same platform.

Using the right seed, players can spawn in worlds that will help them and other players on the server in the early phase of Minecraft survival.

Best Minecraft 1.17.1 seeds for Survival Multiplayer Servers (SMP)

5) Quick Nether portal (Seed: 5026493489781966030)

A ruined portal (Image via Minecraft)

This Java seed is for those who want to explore the Nether dimension quickly. The player is spawned about sixty blocks away from a ruined portal that only needs one obsidian block for completion. The coordinates of the portal are 291, 69, 242.

An obsidian block has been generated next to the portal, but players need a diamond pickaxe to mine it. Luckily, there are exactly three diamonds in a desert temple at 202, 70, 593.

4) Multiple biomes at spawn (Seed: 902442027)

Plains, badlands, and swamp biome (Image via Minecraft)

This seed is for Bedrock Edition and has been tested to work on the latest version. Players who want to explore different biomes as quickly as possible should try this as the spawn has plains, swamp, and badland biomes next to each other.

There's also a plains village very close to spawn and a witch hut at 820, 64, 140 in the swamp biome.

3) Scattered islands (Seed: -3389627839631903020)

Seed map (Image via chunkbase)

The vast majority of Minecraft players enjoy playing survival mode on islands. This Java seed is perfect for them as the player is spawned on a small island in the ocean. The best part about the ocean is that it is massive and is full of small islands.

The island on which players are spawned in this seed has a plains biome village, and there's a shipwreck close to it at 136, 70, -72.

2) Island with two shipwrecks (Seed: 7777777777988733304)

Island with shipwrecks (Image via Minecraft)

This is yet another island seed but for Java Edition. The island on which the player is spawned is a jungle biome island, and it has not one but two shipwrecks. There's a ruined portal on the island as well.

1) End game diamonds (Seed: 233458582470766)

Loot found in the end city (Image via Minecraft)

Everyone is aware of how good the loot generated in end cities is. However, this Java seed generates an end city with loot beyond any player's imagination.

From loot chests of the end city generated at 92, 60, -2265, players can acquire at least sixty diamonds and many enchanted diamond items. By looting that particular end city, there will be sufficient diamonds to craft diamond tools for many players.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the opinion of the writer.

