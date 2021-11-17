5 best Minecraft seeds for spawner-based mob farm

Mobs in Minecraft can spawn either when it is dark enough or through a spawner block. Spawners are blocks that look like a cage with a miniature mob spinning inside. If a spawner has a miniature skeleton inside, it will spawn skeletons only.

Spawners can be found in a few structures such as dungeons and mineshafts but finding these structures can be time-consuming. Therefore, players can use seeds to generate worlds that have spawners close to spawn or other features for creating farms.

Best Minecraft 1.17 seeds for close spawner proximity

5) Skeleton spawner next to a ravine (Seed: -64142459)

Skeleton dungeon (Image via Minecraft)

This seed is for the Bedrock Edition of Minecraft, and it spawns the player right next to a ruined portal. At 561, 41, 368, there is a skeleton dungeon with two loot chests right next to a regular dungeon.

4) Triple blaze spawner (Seed: -932872786)

Nether fortress with three blaze spawners (Image via Minecraft)

Like most seeds on this list, this is for Java Edition as well. In the Nether, close to the spawn point, there is a Nether fortress with three blaze spawners very close to each other.

3) Three different spawners (Seed: 1972210609)

Reddit user Poseidon_05 found this Java seed a while ago where three dungeons- are quite close to each other. The best part about the dungeons is that all three of them have different spawners.

Therefore, players can create farms for skeletons, zombies, and spiders. A loot chest of the dungeon also has an enchanted book with the Bane of Arthropods II enchantment.

2) Two dungeons next to each other (Seed: 3046845397834670812)

A skeleton and a zombie dungeon (Image via Minecraft)

This Java Edition seed has two dungeons next to each other, a bit away from the spawn point at -215, 14, -175. Both dungeons have two loot chests as well, and one of them even has a music disc.

One of the dungeons has a skeleton spawner, and the other one has a zombie spawner. There's also a pillager outpost quite close to the spawn point at 185, 64, 236.

1) Seven spawners close to each other (Seed: 518534098134707464)

Seven spawners (Image via u/gcalligher on Reddit)

Mineshafts can have a few cave spider spawners. However, at 254, 34, -83 in this Java Edition seed, players will find five different cave spider spawners.

Luckily, there are also two dungeons right next to the mineshaft, and both of them have skeleton spawners. One of the loot chests in the dungeon has a music disc and diamond horse armor.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the opinion of the writer.

Edited by Danyal Arabi