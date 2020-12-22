5 best Minecraft seeds of all time

Minecraft seeds are defined as lines of letters or numbers that generate a specific world, and some are more extravagant than others.
Seeds are perfect for Minecraft players looking for a certain type of terrain for their next single-player survival world. Some seeds have beautiful biomes and scenery, while others have an abundance of naturally generated structures.
There are millions of seeds, so there is bound to be a perfect one for every player.
Five favorite Minecraft seeds for players to check out
#5 - 3227028068011494221
Who wouldn't want a beach house?
In this seed, players will spawn inside a village that is right on the coast. They can take in the gorgeous views of the water while gathering resources from the village.
#4 - 9816485297234
This Minecraft seed is perfect for players looking for a picturesque background to build their next house on. Spawning in a sunflower plains biome, these gorgeous yellow flowers make an ideal backdrop for any player's next survival base.
#3 - 189354817
This is yet another gorgeous Minecraft seed with amazing views. Not only is there a shattered savanna plateau biome with flowers sprawling up the sides, but a village is located right behind, where the above picture was taken.
The fun doesn't stop there, as a ravine can also be found right beyond the flower forest. This is a perfect seed for any player's next survival world.
#2 - -8427444967367737379
Everyone loves the vibrant, orange colors of a mesa biome. Well, how about one with an exposed cave spider spawner and abandoned mineshaft?
Not to mention the village just a few yards away. This is a fantastic Minecraft seed.
#1 - 536095411781766
This snow village in a snowy tundra biome is the perfect seed to celebrate the holiday season. There is also a deep cave in the village that reveals an abandoned mineshaft.
Disclaimer: This list reflects the writer's personal opinions, and what may seem the best to one may not be so to another.