5 best Minecraft servers with building plots

With Minecraft's multiplayer mode, players can let their creativity run wild and construct amazing buildings on plots. Joining a server that offers plots specifically for constructing structures can be a great option for anyone looking for a community-driven experience that emphasizes building. These servers create an exciting and cooperative atmosphere, along with giving gamers specific spaces to build their creations.

Some of these are in Creative mode, while others are only in Survival mode. This makes building a bit harder, but if you like the server you're playing, it makes the process extremely worth it. This article will go over the top five servers that offer building plots today.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects opinions of the writer.

Minecraft servers with building plots where players can express creativity

1) PurplePrison

IP Address: purpleprison.net

PurplePrison is a top-of-the-line server (Image via PurplePrison)

PurplePrison is well recognized as a prison-themed server, but it also has an imaginative game mode with narrative development. Here, gamers are free to express their creativity and build amazing constructions while displaying their architectural prowess.

To suit different project sizes, the server offers a choice of plot sizes, from small to four times larger. Aspiring builders will find PurplePrison to be the perfect place to study and develop because of its vibrant community, which promotes teamwork and provides insightful criticism.

Since this is primarily a prison server, the plots are often used to make plot shops where players can sell and buy resources from others. The PurplePrison economy is primarily controlled with features such as a Minecraft stock market with warps like /warp wallstreet. People often find it extremely fun to try and become the richest by running a popular plot shop.

2) CreativeFun

IP Address: play.creativefun.net

CreativeFun is a popular creative building plot server (Image via CreativeFun)

CreativeFun is all about embracing the endless possibilities of Minecraft's Creative mode, as the name would imply. It invites people to express their creativity and offers a variety of building site sizes. Building plots may be easily claimed and managed with CreativeFun's simple and intuitive interface. To guarantee a fun building experience, the server also includes practical plugins and tools such as World Edit.

CreativeFun provides a platform to let your creativity run free, whether you want to work alone or in groups. It's extremely easy to find other players to help out on your builds due to the server community being so large, with thousands joining each day.

3) OPBlocks

IP Address: play.opblocks.com

OPBlocks is a popular server (Image via OPBlocks)

In addition to its Minecraft Prison and Survival features, OPBlocks has a creative mode that allows you to construct whatever you want in a building plot. Builders can experiment with different construction types because the server offers a variety of plot sizes, including options for both flat and customized terrain.

OPBlocks is a welcoming and vibrant community that promotes teamwork and offers a lot of chances to show off your abilities. Furthermore, builders have the opportunity to compete, gain knowledge from others, and unlock interesting rewards through frequent building competitions and events.

4) Builders Refuge

IP Address: mc.buildersrefuge.com

Builders Refuge is a server with incredible builders (Image via Builders Refuge)

Builders Refuge provides a sanctuary for those who long for a server devoted entirely to artistic construction. The primary goal is to promote a welcoming and helpful community that is focused on demonstrating and advancing building abilities.

Minecraft players can choose from a large selection of building plots in Builders Refuge, each with its own theme and set of features. The Discord server offers a vibrant network for builders to interact with like-minded people, exchange works, and find ideas for their next project.

5) ManaCube

IP Address: play.manacube.com

ManaCube is a server with many game modes (Image via ManaCube)

ManaCube is a multifaceted Minecraft server that includes a dedicated creative mode with building plots. Here, players can claim plots to build and showcase their creative projects. This server has been extremely popular for some time, even featuring its own texture pack that makes the server feel different compared to many others in the scene.

ManaCube offers various plot sizes and provides tools to enhance the building experience, such as World Edit commands and custom building materials. The server boasts an active and helpful community, with regular building contests and events to keep players engaged and motivated to push their creative boundaries.