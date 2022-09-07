5 useful Minecraft WorldEdit commands that everyone should know

Minecraft is a game with limitless opportunities, but it's not always easy to find your way around. Luckily, there are commands that can help you navigate the world and assist you in some incredible ways.

Sometimes, you might feel like doing the same thing over and over again just isn't much fun. This is where the WorldEdit comes in. Taking advantage of some useful Minecraft WorldEdit Commands can help make life much easier. Covered below are five of the most useful commands you can use.

To check out how to install WorldEdit, you can check out this guide.

Note: This article reflects the opinions of the writer.

Five WorldEdit commands you need to know in Minecraft

1) The Commands "//set and //replace"

These commands are useful for setting up new homes and replacing a single block or many blocks with another. The commands are especially useful when setting up Minecraft servers.

To use the //replace command, you must first select a block to replace. Now, using the command will replace that block with another. There are also some additional options for this command such as specifying how much of an area should be replaced by using commands such as //replace stone 0 5.

You can use //set in a very similar way. //set creates a bunch of blocks in a certain place. To do this, you have to select the area with your world edit axe and simply use the //set command to make it any block you choose.

2) The Command "//drain"

Normally, you can use a sponge that absorbs a lot of water from the ocean to remove water from the area. The issue is that this is very time consuming when you can use much easier methods to make it as uncomplicated as possible.

The Minecraft command //drain can complete the same task in seconds. This is a great command when working on builds in builder servers. For a visual guide, you can refer to the video guide above.

3) The Commands "//copy and //paste"

The //copy command allows you to copy a selection of blocks, which can then be pasted at any location in the world. This is useful if you want to "teleport" an item or structure somewhere else in the world.

You then use //paste, which pastes the last thing you copied to wherever you choose. This is good to use if you're making a list of things for someone else to look at, or just want to show off some of your cool builds.

These Minecraft commands are a must when building thanks to the amount of time they save. These copy and paste commands work just like copying and pasting text on your computer, check out the video above for a quick look at how easy it is.

4) The Command "//rotate"

The Command "//rotate" (Image via Youtube/PixelKing)

This command is a slightly confusing one that operates on a per-rotation basis, with the axes' line serving as the rotation center. Consequently, it rotates with the axis rather than along it.

Since the Y axis is perpendicular to the chosen plane in the example above, you would utilize it to rotate the letter "A" 90 degrees horizontally.

herAs stated earlier, this commands works on a per-rotation basis. To put it simply, if you rotated something by 90 degrees and then decided to execute the command again and rotate it by 180 degrees, it will rotate a total 270 degrees. Refer to the video below for a visual representation.

5) The Command "//wand"

The Minecraft command "//wand" is one of the most essential WorldEdit commands. This wand enables most of the other commands that one can use.

The wand is how you select the areas in which you're editing and using these WorldEdit commands. The left click is position oneand the right click is position 2.

The wand is typically a normal Minecraft wooden axe and even acquiring a normal one will work if you have the WorldEdit plugin. This tool is a great help, making what would otherwise have to be coordinates or other numbers, much easier to plan out.

For detailed guides, walkthroughs, tips & more, check out SK Minecraft Wiki

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Danyal Arabi