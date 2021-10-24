5 best Minecraft servers for Citybuild

Although there are a wide variety of different Minecraft server gamemodes out there, Citybuild Minecraft servers are among the most popular. On these servers, players work together towards building epic towns and cities belonging to different themes and styles.

The best Minecraft Citybuild servers have a large number of players online at all times of the day.

Top 5 Minecraft Citybuild servers to play including Twerion and GommeHD

5) Purple Prison (Server IP: purpleprison.net)

Purple Prison allows players to build vast cities (Image via Air Entertainment Biz)

Purple Prison is primarily a Minecraft prison server, but also offers large plots of land to build one's very own city.

This server is highly popular, with thousands of players online during all hours of the day. There are also hundreds of cities already built on the server. Players can simply type "/warp plots" in order to visit and explore the city world.

4) Twerion (Server IP: twerion.net)

Most notably known for their stellar BedWars setup, Twerion is a popular Minecraft network that offers a huge variety of different gamemodes, including citybuild.

Although citybuild is not the most popular mode on this server, it still remains a solid choice. There is a lot of content to explore on this server, and with regular updates, players will have a hard time running out of things to do.

3) RageCrafter (Server IP: ragecrafter.net)

RageCrafter includes a variety of different gamemodes for players to enjoy (Image via YouTube)

RageCrafter is a German-speaking Minecraft server network that features a variety of different gamemodes including survival, creative, and of course, citybuild.

In terms of playing citybuild, RageCrafter is definitely one of the best choices with dozens of cities already built on the server. There are also regular events that help spice up gameplay and constantly give players new things to do.

2) Project City Build (Server IP: pcbmc.co)

Project City build is a long standing Minecraft server, with over 10 years of history (Image via Reddit)

Project City Build claims to be one of the longest running Minecraft servers ever, existing 24/7 since opening back in 2010. The citybuild part of the server is nothing short of breathtaking, with over 10 years of work on display.

Although the server is over a decade old, it's still updated frequently with new gamemodes. The newest addition is none other than the popular "build battle" gamemode.

1) GommeHD (Server IP: gommehd.net)

Citybuild remains one of the most popular gamemodes on GommeHD, which is currently the biggest Minecraft server in Germany.

GommeHD citybuild is one of the best experiences available for those looking to play this gamemode. It offers a variety of unique features that stand out from other servers, including jobs, guilds, weekly rewards, player shops, and much more.

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul