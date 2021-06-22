5 best Minecraft servers from India in 2021

Minecraft has become a global pop phenomenon for gamers from all over the world. In the last few years, this indie game quickly rose to popularity in the Indian YouTube community with the arrival of amazing content creators like Techno Gamerz, Loggy, Chapati, and more.

With so many new players coming to Minecraft, the Indian community has also experienced a rise in multiplayer servers. Many players are looking to play the same games that content creators play online, like Bedwars, Skyblocks, etc.

This article shares some popular Minecraft servers for Indian players. These servers are available for both cracked and premium players, as the creators know the Indian Minecraft community has both types of players.

Indian Minecraft Servers in 2021

#5 - Alonefield

Server IP address: play.alonefield.xyz

When joining a Minecraft server, players look for games like skyblocks, bedwars, and sometimes classic survival. On the Alonefield server, players can enjoy vanilla survival gameplay or indulge in some PVP action by playing bedwars.

Alonefield has something for every type of player.

#4 - Mr. Random's Minecraft server

Server IP address: play.mrrandomuniverse.com

Mr. Random is another famous name in the Indian YouTube community. He is renowned for his charity and donation videos. The good news for his fans is that he has a Minecraft server open to all fans. In this server, players can play survival mode, bedwars, and different mini-games.

#3 - Minecraft India

Server IP address: play.mcindia.net

Minecraft India is a server made especially for Indian players. It was one of the first public Indian servers. Much time has passed since its launch, but players are still playing on the server.

On Minecraft India, gamers can play various mini-games, hardcore, survival, and more. The server is themed around medieval times, so be prepared to see beautiful stone builds.

#2 - Minecraft Gamers United

Server IP address: mc.mgu.one

Minecraft Gamers United (or MGU) is one of the popular Minecraft servers in India. With peaceful, relaxing survival gameplay, players can spend their time having fun rather than worrying about other players. Well, this server also has lots to offer to players willing to battle things out.

Minecraft Gamers United server has factions, hunger games, skyblocks, bedwars, tower defense games, and more.

#1 - Technogamerz's Minecraft server

Server IP address: play.tgnetwork.in

Technogamerz is one of the biggest names in the Indian Minecraft Community. Ujjwal Chaurasia, popularly known as Technogamerz, has achieved a remarkable feat by gaining over 17 million subscribers.

He has created a Minecraft server for his massive fan-following. Players can play survival, bedwars, and arcade games like TNT tag, TNT run, Quake, and more, on this server.

